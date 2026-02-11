 VIDEO: Rovman Powell Picks Up Paper Plane From Ground As Fans Litter Mumbai's Wankhede During ENG Vs WI T20 WC26 Match
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Rovman Powell Picks Up Paper Plane From Ground As Fans Litter Mumbai's Wankhede During ENG Vs WI T20 WC26 Match

VIDEO: Rovman Powell Picks Up Paper Plane From Ground As Fans Litter Mumbai's Wankhede During ENG Vs WI T20 WC26 Match

West Indies star Rovman Powell picked up a paper plane from the ground during the clash against England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Fans had thrown a paper plane onto the ground as Powell picked it up and threw it back towards the fans in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 10:29 PM IST
article-image

West Indies star Rovman Powell picked up a paper plane from the ground during the clash against England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Fans had thrown a paper plane onto the ground as Powell picked it up and threw it back towards the fans in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash.

The incident occurred during the second innings of the game. A paper plane, thrown by a fan was lying on the field. Powell as he walked towards the fence, picked it up and flew it towards the crowd. The fans erupted in cheers as they tried to catch the plane.

The video of the incident has since gone viral. While it is a playful incident, a paper plane on the field is a classic case of littering. The crowd enjoyed the moment, but incidents of objects being thrown onto the field remain a concern for match officials, as they can disrupt play and pose safety risks to players.

Littering is a major concern at stadiums, with fans leaving debris when vacating the stadium following the games.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Mayor Elected Amid Chants Of 'Jai Shree Ram' & 'Modi, Modi' Vs 'Thackeray Thackeray'
Mumbai Mayor Elected Amid Chants Of 'Jai Shree Ram' & 'Modi, Modi' Vs 'Thackeray Thackeray'
NMMC Organises 124 Health Camps Ahead Of ‘Hind Di Chadar’ Shaheedi Samagam
NMMC Organises 124 Health Camps Ahead Of ‘Hind Di Chadar’ Shaheedi Samagam
ENG Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Rutherford, Motie Show Hand England 30-Run Defeat In Wankhede Clash
ENG Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Rutherford, Motie Show Hand England 30-Run Defeat In Wankhede Clash
JEE Main 2026 Result Postponed: Session 1 Scores On Feb 16; Check Details Here
JEE Main 2026 Result Postponed: Session 1 Scores On Feb 16; Check Details Here
Read Also
Nepali Man’s Thoughtful Post-Game Cleanup At Mumbai's Wankhede Wins The Internet After T20 World...
article-image

Despite that, Powell handled the situation calmly and sportingly, turning a potential distraction into an entertaining highlight. The video of the incident quickly made its way onto social media, where fans praised the Caribbean cricketer for his composed and cheerful response.

Nevertheless, Powell’s spontaneous response turned what could have been a minor disturbance into a memorable highlight of the ENG vs WI clash. The video of the moment has since gone viral on social media.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ENG Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Rutherford, Motie Show Hand England 30-Run Defeat In Wankhede Clash
ENG Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Rutherford, Motie Show Hand England 30-Run Defeat In Wankhede Clash
VIDEO: Rovman Powell Picks Up Paper Plane From Ground As Fans Litter Mumbai's Wankhede During ENG Vs...
VIDEO: Rovman Powell Picks Up Paper Plane From Ground As Fans Litter Mumbai's Wankhede During ENG Vs...
Big Red Favoured For P D Bolton Trophy At Mahalaxmi
Big Red Favoured For P D Bolton Trophy At Mahalaxmi
New Clubhouse To Redefine The Mahalaxmi Racecourse
New Clubhouse To Redefine The Mahalaxmi Racecourse
Injury Scare For Ishan Kishan? India Opener Suffers Painful Hit From Jasprit Bumrah Yorker Ahead Of...
Injury Scare For Ishan Kishan? India Opener Suffers Painful Hit From Jasprit Bumrah Yorker Ahead Of...