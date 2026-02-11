VIDEO: Rovman Powell Picks Up Paper Plane From Ground As Fans Litter Mumbai's Wankhede During ENG Vs WI T20 WC26 Match

West Indies star Rovman Powell picked up a paper plane from the ground during the clash against England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Fans had thrown a paper plane onto the ground as Powell picked it up and threw it back towards the fans in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash.

The incident occurred during the second innings of the game. A paper plane, thrown by a fan was lying on the field. Powell as he walked towards the fence, picked it up and flew it towards the crowd. The fans erupted in cheers as they tried to catch the plane.

The video of the incident has since gone viral. While it is a playful incident, a paper plane on the field is a classic case of littering. The crowd enjoyed the moment, but incidents of objects being thrown onto the field remain a concern for match officials, as they can disrupt play and pose safety risks to players.

Littering is a major concern at stadiums, with fans leaving debris when vacating the stadium following the games.

Despite that, Powell handled the situation calmly and sportingly, turning a potential distraction into an entertaining highlight. The video of the incident quickly made its way onto social media, where fans praised the Caribbean cricketer for his composed and cheerful response.

