Mumbai Local Train Tragedy Averted As Kurla Ticket Clerk Rescues Elderly Woman While Alighting - VIDEO

Kurla Ticket Clerk's Presence Of Mind Saves Elderly Lady Who Nearly Slipped While Alighting From Mumbai Local Train - VIDEO

Mumbai: In a remarkable display of alertness and courage, a Chief Commercial Ticket Clerk (CCTC) averted a major tragedy at Kurla railway station after he saved the life of an elderly woman who nearly slipped while alighting from a Mumbai local train. The entire incident was recorded on the station’s CCTV camera.

In the video shared by the DRM Mumbai CR, the incident took place on February 7 at noon, around 12.30 pm. The video shows the woman falling as she alighted from a moving local train and was slipping onto the tracks.

The CCTC named John Paul nearby took swift action and rescued her. In another video, the rescued passenger also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Paul for his prompt assistance. In the video, she thanked him with folded hands and said in Marathi, "Yancha dhanyavaad, nahitar aatmadhe gele aste" (Thanks to him, I could have died as I was about to slip onto the tracks).

Meanwhile, although this tragedy was avoided, but recently, a 28-year-old woman lost her life after falling while attempting to board an overcrowded local train at Badlapur railway station in Thane district. The incident occurred at Platform No. 1 when the woman was trying to catch the highly congested 8.10 am Badlapur–CSMT local.

The deceased identified as Chetana Chandrashekhar Devrukhkar was a regular commuter travelling daily towards Thane for work. She had been married for barely a year, adding to the grief of her bereaved family. Eyewitnesses said the train, known for extreme rush during peak hours, was already overcrowded when Chetana attempted to board it. Amid heavy jostling and competition for space, she reportedly lost her balance and fell between the platform and the moving train. She sustained severe injuries and was declared dead on the spot. The Railway Police registered a case of accidental death and initiated an inquiry.

