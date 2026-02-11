 Mumbai Local Train Tragedy Averted As Kurla Ticket Clerk Rescues Elderly Woman While Alighting - VIDEO
Mumbai Local Train Tragedy Averted As Kurla Ticket Clerk Rescues Elderly Woman While Alighting - VIDEO

Railway staffer John Paul rescued an elderly woman who slipped from a moving Mumbai local at Kurla station around 12:30 pm on February 7. The dramatic incident was captured on CCTV. In contrast, a 28-year-old commuter recently died after falling while boarding an overcrowded train at Badlapur in Thane district.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
Kurla Ticket Clerk's Presence Of Mind Saves Elderly Lady Who Nearly Slipped While Alighting From Mumbai Local Train - VIDEO |

Mumbai: In a remarkable display of alertness and courage, a Chief Commercial Ticket Clerk (CCTC) averted a major tragedy at Kurla railway station after he saved the life of an elderly woman who nearly slipped while alighting from a Mumbai local train. The entire incident was recorded on the station’s CCTV camera.

In the video shared by the DRM Mumbai CR, the incident took place on February 7 at noon, around 12.30 pm. The video shows the woman falling as she alighted from a moving local train and was slipping onto the tracks.

article-image

The CCTC named John Paul nearby took swift action and rescued her. In another video, the rescued passenger also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Paul for his prompt assistance. In the video, she thanked him with folded hands and said in Marathi, "Yancha dhanyavaad, nahitar aatmadhe gele aste" (Thanks to him, I could have died as I was about to slip onto the tracks).

article-image

Meanwhile, although this tragedy was avoided, but recently, a 28-year-old woman lost her life after falling while attempting to board an overcrowded local train at Badlapur railway station in Thane district. The incident occurred at Platform No. 1 when the woman was trying to catch the highly congested 8.10 am Badlapur–CSMT local.

The deceased identified as Chetana Chandrashekhar Devrukhkar was a regular commuter travelling daily towards Thane for work. She had been married for barely a year, adding to the grief of her bereaved family. Eyewitnesses said the train, known for extreme rush during peak hours, was already overcrowded when Chetana attempted to board it. Amid heavy jostling and competition for space, she reportedly lost her balance and fell between the platform and the moving train. She sustained severe injuries and was declared dead on the spot. The Railway Police registered a case of accidental death and initiated an inquiry.

