Central Railway To Run 24 Special Trains Between Mumbai, Nagpur, Kolhapur And Sawantwadi To Meet Travel Rush; Check Details

Mumbai, Feb 10: In response to growing passenger demand, Central Railway has announced the operation of 24 special train services connecting Mumbai with Nagpur, Kolhapur and Sawantwadi Road, along with additional services between Pune and Nagpur.

February 2026 operations

The special trains will run on various dates in February 2026 to accommodate increased travel requirements. These services will originate from major terminals, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Pune.

Mumbai–Kolhapur specials

Six special services will operate between CSMT and Kolhapur. Train No. 01029 will depart from CSMT on February 13, 18 and 20 at 2.30 pm, reaching Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus, Kolhapur, at 4.20 am the next day. The return service, Train No. 01030, will leave Kolhapur on February 14, 19 and 21 at 3.55 pm and arrive at CSMT at 4.05 am the following day.

These trains will halt at major stations, including Dadar, Lonavala, Pune, Satara, Sangli and Miraj. The composition will include AC 3-tier, sleeper class and general coaches. In the return direction, these trains will have an additional halt at Kalyan.

Mumbai–Sawantwadi Road specials

Another six services will run between CSMT and Sawantwadi Road. Train No. 01129 will depart from CSMT at 12.20 am on February 14, 19 and 21, reaching Sawantwadi Road at 12.30 pm the same day. The return Train No. 01130 will leave Sawantwadi Road on the same dates at 5.20 pm and arrive at CSMT at 4.05 am the next day.

These trains will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg (only for 01130) and Kudal.

The composition will include one AC 2-tier coach, five AC 3-tier coaches, ten sleeper class coaches, four general coaches and two second-class/guard brake vans. In the return direction, this train will have an additional halt at Kalyan.

Superfast specials between Mumbai and Nagpur

Central Railway will also operate two superfast services between CSMT and Nagpur. Train No. 02139 will depart from CSMT on February 19 at 12.20 am and reach Nagpur at 3.30 pm the same day. The return service, Train No. 02140, will leave Nagpur on February 17 at 8.00 pm and arrive in Mumbai at 1.30 pm the next day.

In addition, four special trains will run between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Nagpur on February 14 and 21.

Pune–Nagpur special train

Six special services will operate between Pune and Nagpur. Train numbers 01467 and 01468 will run on February 13, 14, 20 and 21, while Train numbers 01419 and 01420 will operate on February 18 and 19.

These trains will halt at stations, including Daund, Manmad, Jalgaon, Akola and Wardha.

Reservations and bookings

Reservations for all these special trains are now open at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and on the official website of Indian Railways.

