 Mumbai News: Western Railway Extends Weekly Bandra Terminus–Okha Special Trains Until End Of March; Check Details
Western Railway has extended weekly special trains between Bandra Terminus and Okha to clear passenger rush, with services running till March–April 2026 and bookings open via PRS counters and IRCTC.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway continues Bandra–Okha weekly special services to ease passenger rush on long-distance routes | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 10: For the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush of travellers, Western Railway has extended the trips of weekly special trains between Bandra Terminus and Okha.

Extension of special trains

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, Shri Vineet Abhishek, Train No. 09561 Bandra Terminus–Okha Weekly Special has been extended up to April 1, 2026. Similarly, Train No. 09562 Okha–Bandra Terminus Weekly Special has been extended up to March 31, 2026.

article-image

Booking details

The booking for extended trips of Train Nos. 09561 and 09562 is open at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

