 Palghar 100 Sit-Up Case: After Teacher’s Arrest In Class 6 Girl’s Death, Father Demands Action Against Headmaster | Video
The Class 6 student passed away a week after allegedly being forced by her teacher to perform 100 sit-ups with her schoolbag as punishment for arriving late. The teacher was subsequently arrested. The father of the girl said that the headmaster showed negligent behaviour when his wife reached out to him to complain.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 05:32 PM IST
Palghar: Following the arrest of a teacher in connection with the tragic death of a 13-year-old Kajal, the victim's father, Sikandar Goud, has now demanded action against the school's headmaster.

Father Demands Action Against Headmaster

Sikandar Goud, father of the deceased girl, while speaking to IANS, said that the headmaster should also be held accountable for his daughter's death. Further adding, the father said that the headmaster showed negligent behaviour when his wife reached out to him to complain.

"When my wife went to inform him, he told her not to bring any complaints. I feel the headmaster should also face action, as he is responsible for the school," he said.

The incident occurred on November 8 when the 13-year-old from Shri Hanumant Vidyamandir High School in Sativali was punished by her teacher, Mamta Yadav. Despite knowing that Kajal was physically weak, the teacher allegedly instructed her to carry her schoolbag and perform 100 sit-ups as punishment for arriving late.

Due to excessive physical strain, she suffered severe body pain and swelling in her lungs, which led to breathing difficulties. The young child's condition worsened over the next few days. She was treated at multiple local hospitals before being shifted to JJ Hospital, Mumbai, where she passed away on November 14.

The Waliv Police had booked the teacher under: Section 105 of the BNS – Culpable homicide not amounting to murder, Section 75 of the BNS – Cruelty towards a child, after which she was arrested.

