 Thane News: Nephew Donates 58-Year-Old Brain-Dead Uncle’s Organs, Giving New Life To Multiple Patients At Jupiter Hospital
In an emotional and inspiring act of humanity, a young man from Thane near Mumbai has donated the organs of his deceased uncle, ensuring that he continues to live on through others. The nephew made this decision with the belief that his uncle’s life should bring hope to those battling life-threatening conditions.

Amit Srivastava

Updated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 06:51 PM IST
article-image
The donor, 58-year-old Ramaniklal Poptalal Wadhan | File Photo

The nephew made this decision with the belief that his uncle’s life should bring hope to those battling life-threatening conditions. With the family’s consent, the uncle’s liver, both kidneys, lungs, tissues and corneas were donated—giving multiple critically ill patients a renewed chance at life.

Donor Identified as Thane Resident Ramaniklal Poptalal Wadhan

The donor, 58-year-old Ramaniklal Poptalal Wadhan, lived with his family in Thane’s Charai area. According to his nephew, Mitesh Wadhan, Ramaniklal had been paralysed for the past 10 years.

On Tuesday, he suffered a fall at home and was rushed to Jupiter Hospital in Thane. Doctors later informed the family that he had suffered a severe brain haemorrhage.

Family Takes Courageous Decision Amid Grief

When doctors clarified that there was no possibility of recovery, Ramaniklal was declared brain-dead. Amid this painful moment, the family made a courageous decision to donate his organs.

“Organ donation has become extremely important today. We wanted others to receive new life, and for my uncle to continue to live on through them,” Mitesh said.

Hospital Praises the Noble Gesture

The hospital administration praised the family’s noble gesture, noting that such decisions offer hope to many patients awaiting transplants. The hospital gave Ramaniklal Wadhan an honourable farewell, recognising the generosity shown by the family during their time of grief.

