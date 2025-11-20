Kalyan Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide After Assault In Crowded Local Train Over Language Dispute; Family Demands Justice | VIDEO

Arnav Khaire | File Photo

Kalyan, Nov 20: A deeply distressing incident has been reported from Kalyan East, where a 19-year-old college student, Arnav Khaire, died by suicide after allegedly being assaulted in a crowded local train during a heated argument over speaking Marathi.

Argument Over Language Turns Violent

According to the complaint lodged at Kolsewadi Police Station the incident occurred on 18 November. Arnav a first-year science student at Vaze-Kelkar College Mulund boarded the Ambernath–Mumbai local train from Kalyan at around 8:40 am.

As the compartment was packed with passengers he was pushed back repeatedly by the heavy crowd. Arnav politely requested the commuters ahead to move slightly forward so he could stand properly.

However this simple request escalated unexpectedly. A group of two to four passengers allegedly confronted him aggressively, asking: “Are you ashamed to speak Marathi?” Arnav reportedly clarified that he was Marathi himself, but the group refused to listen and began assaulting him between Dombivli and Thane stations inside the moving train.

Assault Leaves Arnav Traumatised

Shaken, injured, and deeply traumatised, Arnav alighted at Thane instead of travelling onward to Mulund for college. He returned to his home in Sahjeevan Residency, Kalyan East, and informed his father, Jitendra Khaire, about the assault over a phone call. The incident had left him in a state of severe emotional shock.

A short while later, when no family members were at home, Arnav died by suicide by hanging.

Family Devastated; Father Demands Justice

Arnav lived with his parents and younger brother. His father, who works in a private firm, expressed profound grief and demanded strict action:

A dispute over language should never reach such an extreme. No family should suffer what we are going through. I want justice for my son.

Police Register ADR; Investigation Underway

The Kolsewadi Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). Confirming the development ACP Kalyan jee Ghete stated that an ADR has been registered and a detailed police investigation is currently underway.

Since the assault took place aboard a running suburban train, the case may be transferred to the Kalyan Railway Police for further investigation. Officials said that the identity and linguistic background of the accused will be established only after a thorough inquiry.

Incident Sparks Concern Over Intolerance, Commuter Safety

Despite Arnav himself being Marathi he was allegedly assaulted by individuals who questioned his use of the language a fact that has sparked serious concern among local residents. The incident has raised alarming questions about rising intolerance and commuter safety in Mumbai’s suburban railway network.

The Khaire family, devastated by the loss of their son, continues to urge authorities for a fair, transparent, and swift investigation into the events that pushed the young student to end his life.

