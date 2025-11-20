Mumbai Pigeon-Feeding Ban Row: Jain Monk Threatens Massive Protest And Hunger Strike At Dadar Kabutarkhana From Nov 28

Jain monk Nileshchandra Vijay | X @fpjindia

Mumbai: Jain monk Nileshchandra Vijay, who has been at the forefront of the Jain community's fight to allow pigeon feeding in Mumbai, has threatened for a massive protest and hunger strike at Dadar kabutarkhana from November 28.

His announcement comes after the state government failed to meet the deadline of 15 days given to him to work out a solution to start controlled pigeon feeding when he had gone on an hunger strike at Azad Maidan on November 3.

Government Promises Unfulfilled, Says Monk

Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha had also reached Azad Maidan extension support to his demand to allow pigeon feeding and convincing the monk to take back his hunger strike.

"I ended my hunger strike by the hands of assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar personally came and promised to find a solution to start pigeon feeding. He had also promised a meeting with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis with five days. The time asked by the leaders have ended and nothing has been done so far. We also wrote reminder letter to Narwekar, but there is no action from him," muni Nikeshchandra said.

Warning of Massive Protest on November 28

"Thus, alongwith hundreds of my supporters, I am announcing a massive protest at Dadar kabutarkhana from November 28. The BJP government still have a week's time to come up with a solution and start controlled pigeon feeding. Our fight is not only for pigeons, but all voiceless animals," the muni added.

Pigeon-Feeding Ban Had Earlier Triggered Tensions

Muni Nileshchandra, who heads the Jain temple at Colaba, had staged demonstrations and made aggressive statements in July as well when the BMC had closed down all 51 kabutarkhanas across Mumbai citing health hazards. Several pigeon lovers and members from the Jain community also removed the tarpaulin cover from the Dadar kabutarkhana.

Following this, the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti also staged protest supporting government's decision to close kabutarkhanas. The kabutarkhana closure escalated tensions between Marathi and Jain community then.

BMC Announces Temporary Feeding Spots; Faces Objections

Meanwhile, following the pressure from the Jain community, the BMC last month announced four interim locations for controlled pigeon feeding- open plots near Airoli-Mulund check naka, Worli reservoir, Gorai in Borivali and mangroves area in Andheri West. However, the proposed locations have been objected by several people citing health hazards.

An advocate also filed an intervention plea in Bombay High court challenging BMC's proposed pigeon feeding spot at Mulund. The HC is hearing a writ petition challenging BMC's action of closure of kabutarkhanas and banning pigeon feeding. The next hearing in expected on December 11.

Monk Launches Political Party Amid Disappointment with BJP

Meanwhile, the Jain monk Nileshchandra Vijay has also announced a political party 'Jan Kalyan' and will field Jain candidates in the upcoming BMC elections, and will extend support to other party candidates who believe in his philosophy.

The step came after his disappointment with the BJP for failing to take any decision towards resuming pigeon feeding in Mumbai. The monk has also said that he is willing to extend support to Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS.

Key Demands Raised by the Monk

Some of the demands put forth by muni Nileshchandra includes: Creation of designated bird-feeding zones across Mumbai, withdrawal of misleading public boards claiming that 60–65 % of hypersensitivity pneumonitis is caused by pigeon droppings, until verified by authentic scientific evidence; recognition of the fundamental right to life for all living beings, and establishment of a permanent inter-departmental committee including representatives of religious organisations, animal-welfare groups and environmental experts to coordinate humane and lawful protection of all creatures.

