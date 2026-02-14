 Mumbai: Western Railway To Introduce 12 More AC Local Trains & 3 Non-AC Services From 19th Feb
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Western Railway To Introduce 12 More AC Local Trains & 3 Non-AC Services From 19th Feb

Mumbai: Western Railway To Introduce 12 More AC Local Trains & 3 Non-AC Services From 19th Feb

Western Railway will introduce 12 additional AC local trains and 3 new non-AC services from 19th Feb 2026, increasing total AC services to 133 and overall locals to 1,414. Weekend AC trains will rise from 77 to 106. A slow local from Bhayandar to Bandra will now run from Virar, improving comfort, connectivity, and easing overcrowding.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
AC Local Train | File Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Suburban network of Western Railway is set to further strengthen passenger services with the introduction of 12 additional AC local train services and 3 new Non AC services w.e.f. 19th February, 2026. 

Responding to the growing popularity of air-conditioned travel, while recognising the continued need for affordable options for the masses, Western Railway aims to offer a balanced and inclusive commuting experience. The augmentation in services will help ease overcrowding and offer better travel experience. 

Read Also
Mumbai Local Train Update: Mega, Jumbo Blocks Announced On Central, Harbour & Western Lines On...
article-image

According to  Western Railway, 12 AC Local services are being introduced, of which 11 services will replace existing non AC services, while one will be a new AC service. In addition to this, three additional non AC services are also being introduced. With this increase, the total number of AC services will increase from 121 to 133 and the total number of local services of Western Railway network will increase from 1410 to 1414.

The number of AC services operating on Saturdays and Sundays will also be significantly increased from 77 to 106, further enhancing comfort and capacity for weekend commuters. In addition to this, a slow local service that is presently operating from Bhayandar to Bandra will operate from Virar, providing added convenience and improved connectivity for commuters. 

FPJ Shorts
Punjabi Actress Himanshi Khurana Receives Death Threat, ₹10 Crore Ransom Demand; FIR Registered In Mohali
Punjabi Actress Himanshi Khurana Receives Death Threat, ₹10 Crore Ransom Demand; FIR Registered In Mohali
India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 15 Feb 2026: Jay Shah, Mohsin Naqvi To Attend Colombo Match As ICC Eyes Informal Talks
India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 15 Feb 2026: Jay Shah, Mohsin Naqvi To Attend Colombo Match As ICC Eyes Informal Talks
Kerala Lottery Result: February 14, 2026 - Karunya KR-742 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: February 14, 2026 - Karunya KR-742 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Pushes CBSE Affiliation For 140 Govt Schools, 99 Already Approved
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Pushes CBSE Affiliation For 140 Govt Schools, 99 Already Approved

This initiative reflects Western Railways commitment to delivering safer, efficient and passenger friendly services across Mumbai’s Lifeline. 

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Western Railway To Introduce 12 More AC Local Trains & 3 Non-AC Services From 19th Feb
Mumbai: Western Railway To Introduce 12 More AC Local Trains & 3 Non-AC Services From 19th Feb
Mumbai: MMRDA Constitutes High Level Committee In Mulund Slab Collapse Incident; Says Will Bare All...
Mumbai: MMRDA Constitutes High Level Committee In Mulund Slab Collapse Incident; Says Will Bare All...
Maharashtra: Solapur Division Of Central Railway Celebrates 70th Railway Week, Honors Outstanding...
Maharashtra: Solapur Division Of Central Railway Celebrates 70th Railway Week, Honors Outstanding...
Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Mega Block Scheduled For 15 February 2026
Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Mega Block Scheduled For 15 February 2026
Mumbai Local Train Update: Midnight Traffic Block At Kharbao On Feb 14–15 Cancelled
Mumbai Local Train Update: Midnight Traffic Block At Kharbao On Feb 14–15 Cancelled