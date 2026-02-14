Mumbai: Western Railway To Introduce 12 More AC Local Trains & 3 Non-AC Services From 19th Feb

AC Local Train | File Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Suburban network of Western Railway is set to further strengthen passenger services with the introduction of 12 additional AC local train services and 3 new Non AC services w.e.f. 19th February, 2026.

Responding to the growing popularity of air-conditioned travel, while recognising the continued need for affordable options for the masses, Western Railway aims to offer a balanced and inclusive commuting experience. The augmentation in services will help ease overcrowding and offer better travel experience.

According to Western Railway, 12 AC Local services are being introduced, of which 11 services will replace existing non AC services, while one will be a new AC service. In addition to this, three additional non AC services are also being introduced. With this increase, the total number of AC services will increase from 121 to 133 and the total number of local services of Western Railway network will increase from 1410 to 1414.

The number of AC services operating on Saturdays and Sundays will also be significantly increased from 77 to 106, further enhancing comfort and capacity for weekend commuters. In addition to this, a slow local service that is presently operating from Bhayandar to Bandra will operate from Virar, providing added convenience and improved connectivity for commuters.

This initiative reflects Western Railways commitment to delivering safer, efficient and passenger friendly services across Mumbai’s Lifeline.

