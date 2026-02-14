Mumbai Local Train Update: Midnight Traffic Block At Kharbao On Feb 14–15 Cancelled

Mumbai: Special Traffic & Power block scheduled on mid-night of 14/15 February 2026 (Saturday/Sunday mid-night) for commissioning of new UP & DOWN Goods line at Kharbao in connection with DFCCIL Project is hereby cancelled.
Accordingly Cancellations & Rescheduling of trains due to the same stands cancelled.
Trains on the section will run as per schedule.
