 Mumbai Local Train Update: Midnight Traffic Block At Kharbao On Feb 14–15 Cancelled
Mumbai’s planned midnight traffic and power block on 14–15 February 2026 for commissioning the new UP & DOWN goods line at Kharbao under the DFCCIL project has been cancelled. Consequently, earlier train cancellations and rescheduling for the section are also called off, and all trains will run as per their regular schedule.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Local Train Update: Midnight Traffic Block At Kharbao On Feb 14–15 Cancelled | Representative Image

Mumbai: Special Traffic & Power block scheduled on mid-night of 14/15 February 2026 (Saturday/Sunday mid-night) for commissioning of new UP & DOWN Goods line at Kharbao in connection with DFCCIL Project is hereby cancelled. 

Accordingly Cancellations & Rescheduling of trains due to the same stands cancelled. 

Trains on the section will run as per schedule.

