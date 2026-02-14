Maharashtra: Solapur Division Of Central Railway Celebrates 70th Railway Week, Honors Outstanding Employees |

The Solapur Division of Central Railway organised the 70th Railway Week 2025 function on 13th February 2026 at Siddheshwar Railway Officers’ Club Auditorium Hall, Solapur. On the occasion, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Solapur Division, Sujeet Mishra awarded the Rail Seva Puraskar 2025 to recognise the exemplary contributions of railway employees of Solapur Division.

The event featured the distribution of 30 individual awards for outstanding employees and 9 Efficiency Shields for top-performing depots. The awardees of Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar 2025 at the zonal level and winners of the DRM’s Cleanliness Inspection held on 09 February 2026 were also felicitated.

Individual Awardees: The following employees from their respective departments were awarded for their outstanding work:

Accounts Department:

Amit Kumar - Account Assistant, Solapur

General Admin:

Yogesh Kumar - Station Master, Solapur

Civil Engineering Department:

Fulchand Laxman - Sr Technician (Mason), Shahabad

Ravi Kumar Rajpal Singh - Senior Section Engineer (Permanent Way), Solapur

Rahul Krishna Shinde - Track Maintainer-III, Modnimb

Balaji Babar - Senior Section Engineer (Permanent Way), Barshi Town

Laxman Sarangdhar Randive - Track Maintainer-IV, Kurduvadi

Vikas Mahadev Rathod - Track Maintainer-III, Hotgi

Om Prakash Bijarniya - Junior Engineer (Permanent Way), Mohol

Rajkumar Prasad - Track Maintainer-III, Bablad

Commercial Department:

Kale Anand Mahadeo - Chief Commercial Inspector, Kurduvadi

Mobin Shaikh - Train Ticket Inspector (TTI), Solapur

Mechanical C&W (Carriage & Wagon) Department:

Mallikarjun Hunchappa - Sr.Technician, Wadi

Chintamani Moge - Senior Section Engineer, Pandharpur

Electrical (General) Department:

Malappa Achhigar - Assistant/Tl & AC, Solapur

Electrical TRD (Traction Distribution) Department:

S.H.Mulamani - Chief Loco Inspector (CLI)/Loco, Solapur

R.D.Kulkarni - Chief Loco Inspector (CLI)/Loco, Kurduvadi

Pramod Naratwadekar - Senior Section Engineer (TRD), Solapur

Endella Mahesh Babu - Senior Section Engineer (TRD), Dudhani

Medical Department:

Shivendra Pratap Singh - Chief Nursing Supervisor, Solapur

Operating Department:

Thakur Mukesh Kumar - Station Master, Hotgi

Sunil Kumar Suman - Station Master, Dharashiv

Aniket Singh - Pointsman-B, Bale

Deen Bandhu- Station Manager, Solapur

Personnel Department:

Samadhan Bharat Koli - Office Superintendent, Solapur

Security Department:

Ritesh Kumbhar - Head Constable, Solapur

Signal & Telecommunications Department:

Rashid Hamid Shiakh - Technician Grade-III (Telecom, TCM), Solapur

Suhas Mane - Junior Engineer (Signal), Pandharpur

Safety Department:

Durgacharan Nagle - Senior Section Engineer (TRD), Solapur

Stores D The following depots were presented efficiency shields in various categories for excelling in operational efficiency, maintenance and service delivery:

Commercial Efficiency Shield - IOCL Siding, Pakni

Operating Efficiency Shield (Best Yard) - Wadi Yard

Operating Efficiency Shield (Best Station) - Washimbe Station

Inter Depot C&W Shield - Carriage & Wagon (C&W) Depot, Solapur

Best Crew Booking Lobby - Crew Lobby, Solapur

Medical Department - Railway Hospital, Wadi

Electrical (General) - Electrical (Maintenance), Solapur

Electrical (TRD) - TRD (Traction Distribution) Depot, Kettur

Signal & Telecommunications - Tele Depot, Solapur

The function was graced by the presence of CRWWO Solapur Office Bearers, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM), Solapur Division Anshumali Kumar, branch officers, railway union representatives and railway staff of Solapur Division.

The Railway Week celebration is a tribute to the dedication and hard work of railway personnel. It underscores the Solapur Division’s commitment to delivering efficient and high-quality services to passengers and freight customers alike.



