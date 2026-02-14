Maharashtra: Solapur Division Of Central Railway Celebrates 70th Railway Week, Honors Outstanding Employees

The Solapur Division of Central Railway organised the 70th Railway Week 2025 function on 13th February 2026 at Siddheshwar Railway Officers’ Club Auditorium Hall, Solapur. On the occasion, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Solapur Division, Sujeet Mishra awarded the Rail Seva Puraskar 2025 to recognise the exemplary contributions of railway employees of Solapur Division.
The event featured the distribution of 30 individual awards for outstanding employees and 9 Efficiency Shields for top-performing depots. The awardees of Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar 2025 at the zonal level and winners of the DRM’s Cleanliness Inspection held on 09 February 2026 were also felicitated.
Individual Awardees: The following employees from their respective departments were awarded for their outstanding work:
Accounts Department:
Amit Kumar - Account Assistant, Solapur
General Admin:
Yogesh Kumar - Station Master, Solapur
Civil Engineering Department:
Fulchand Laxman - Sr Technician (Mason), Shahabad
Ravi Kumar Rajpal Singh - Senior Section Engineer (Permanent Way), Solapur
Rahul Krishna Shinde - Track Maintainer-III, Modnimb
Balaji Babar - Senior Section Engineer (Permanent Way), Barshi Town
Laxman Sarangdhar Randive - Track Maintainer-IV, Kurduvadi
Vikas Mahadev Rathod - Track Maintainer-III, Hotgi
Om Prakash Bijarniya - Junior Engineer (Permanent Way), Mohol
Rajkumar Prasad - Track Maintainer-III, Bablad
Commercial Department:
Kale Anand Mahadeo - Chief Commercial Inspector, Kurduvadi
Mobin Shaikh - Train Ticket Inspector (TTI), Solapur
Mechanical C&W (Carriage & Wagon) Department:
Mallikarjun Hunchappa - Sr.Technician, Wadi
Chintamani Moge - Senior Section Engineer, Pandharpur
Electrical (General) Department:
Malappa Achhigar - Assistant/Tl & AC, Solapur
Electrical TRD (Traction Distribution) Department:
S.H.Mulamani - Chief Loco Inspector (CLI)/Loco, Solapur
R.D.Kulkarni - Chief Loco Inspector (CLI)/Loco, Kurduvadi
Pramod Naratwadekar - Senior Section Engineer (TRD), Solapur
Endella Mahesh Babu - Senior Section Engineer (TRD), Dudhani
Medical Department:
Shivendra Pratap Singh - Chief Nursing Supervisor, Solapur
Operating Department:
Thakur Mukesh Kumar - Station Master, Hotgi
Sunil Kumar Suman - Station Master, Dharashiv
Aniket Singh - Pointsman-B, Bale
Deen Bandhu- Station Manager, Solapur
Personnel Department:
Samadhan Bharat Koli - Office Superintendent, Solapur
Security Department:
Ritesh Kumbhar - Head Constable, Solapur
Signal & Telecommunications Department:
Rashid Hamid Shiakh - Technician Grade-III (Telecom, TCM), Solapur
Suhas Mane - Junior Engineer (Signal), Pandharpur
Safety Department:
Durgacharan Nagle - Senior Section Engineer (TRD), Solapur
The following depots were presented efficiency shields in various categories for excelling in operational efficiency, maintenance and service delivery:
Commercial Efficiency Shield - IOCL Siding, Pakni
Operating Efficiency Shield (Best Yard) - Wadi Yard
Operating Efficiency Shield (Best Station) - Washimbe Station
Inter Depot C&W Shield - Carriage & Wagon (C&W) Depot, Solapur
Best Crew Booking Lobby - Crew Lobby, Solapur
Medical Department - Railway Hospital, Wadi
Electrical (General) - Electrical (Maintenance), Solapur
Electrical (TRD) - TRD (Traction Distribution) Depot, Kettur
Signal & Telecommunications - Tele Depot, Solapur
The function was graced by the presence of CRWWO Solapur Office Bearers, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM), Solapur Division Anshumali Kumar, branch officers, railway union representatives and railway staff of Solapur Division.
The Railway Week celebration is a tribute to the dedication and hard work of railway personnel. It underscores the Solapur Division’s commitment to delivering efficient and high-quality services to passengers and freight customers alike.
