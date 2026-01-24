 East Coast Railway Hits ₹23,000 Crore Freight Earnings 27 Days Early In FY26, Tops Indian Railways In Loading
East Coast Railway (ECoR) achieved Rs 23,000 crore in freight earnings in just 294 days of FY 2025-26 (on January 19), 27 days ahead of the previous year's 321 days. Total originating earnings rose 11.21 percent to ₹23,959 crore till December 2025, with freight jumping to Rs 21,749 crore and passenger earnings to Rs 1,836 crore. Freight loading reached 209.97 MT (up 21.33 MT YoY).

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 12:10 PM IST
File Image |

"This remarkable performance reflects the sustained growth trajectory and operational efficiency of the zone," a senior officer said. Till December 2025, the ECoR's total originating earnings increased from Rs 21,543 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 23,959 crore in 2025-26, registering an overall growth of 11.21 per cent. During the period, the passenger earnings rose from Rs 1,764.32 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 1,835.91 crore in 2025-26, while earnings from goods (freight) witnessed a significant jump from Rs 19,482.63 crore to Rs 21,749.38 crore, underlining the zone's strong freight base.

This apart, sundry earnings increased substantially from Rs 155.95 crore to Rs 239.15 crore, indicating diversification and improved ancillary revenue streams. In terms of freight loading performance up to December, 2025, the ECoR has also delivered an outstanding performance in goods loading and has emerged as the number one zone in Indian Railways. "The freight loading achieved up to December 2025 was 209.97 million tonne (MT), compared to the previous year's loading of 188.64 MT, the zone registered an absolute increase of 21.33 MT," the official said. 

