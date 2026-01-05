 Heartwarming Video: Indian Army Soldiers Buy Entire Basket Of Samosas From Elderly Woman At Railway Station; Win Hearts Online
Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Indian Army soldiers turn an elderly woman’s slow day into a joyful one by buying all her samosas at a railway station | X/@RanjanSinghh_

A heartwarming video from a railway station shows uniformed personnel coming together to support an elderly woman selling samosas, turning what appeared to be a slow day of sales into a moment of joy and relief. The clip has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread appreciation from netizens.

What the Viral Video Shows

The video captures an elderly woman selling samosas at a railway station when a large group of soldiers arrives at her stall. Visibly surprised and delighted, she begins serving them with enthusiasm and warmth. Some soldiers are seen enjoying the samosas on the spot, while others pack parcels to take back for fellow jawans.

The video is captioned, “Humne sab khatam kar diya” (We finished everything), perfectly reflecting the moment.

The personnel take turns picking up multiple packets, pooling money, and purchasing the entire remaining stock from the woman’s basket. As the basket gradually empties, the woman’s face lights up with relief and happiness. Overwhelmed by the gesture, she smiles broadly, her eyes welling up with emotion, and expresses her gratitude with folded hands.

article-image

A Moment of Shared Joy

The soldiers are seen packing the snacks into bags, sharing light-hearted moments among themselves. The video ends on the elderly woman’s joyful expression, capturing a quiet moment where dignity and happiness are restored through a simple yet compassionate act.

Netizens Applaud the Gesture

Social media users flooded the comments section with praise, calling it a proud moment. Many wrote that this is the true spirit of the Indian Army one that knows how to handle both guns and hearts.

