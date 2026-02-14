 Mumbai: MMRDA Constitutes High Level Committee In Mulund Slab Collapse Incident; Says Will Bare All Medical Expenses
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: MMRDA Constitutes High Level Committee In Mulund Slab Collapse Incident; Says Will Bare All Medical Expenses

Mumbai: MMRDA Constitutes High Level Committee In Mulund Slab Collapse Incident; Says Will Bare All Medical Expenses

After a concrete parapet segment from the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 4 corridor fell onto vehicles in Mulund, killing one person, MMRDA ordered a high-level inquiry. A committee led by Basavraj M. Bhadragond will investigate the incident near pier 196. The authority announced compensation for the deceased’s family and full medical aid for the injured.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Following the tragic incident in Mulund on Saturday, where a portion of a concrete parapet segment from the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 4 corridor fell onto vehicles below, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) issued a second statement announcing a high-level inquiry into the accident.

According to the post, a committee headed by Basavraj M. Bhadragond, Director (Metro PIU), MMRDA, has been formed to investigate the incident further.

Furthermore, It added that all medical expenses of the injured will be fully borne by the MMRDA. The authority also extended its condolences to the family of the deceased, stating that compensation will be provided to the next of kin as per MMRDA’s compensation policy.

Details of the Accident

FPJ Shorts
Assi Review: Taapsee Pannu, Kani Kusruti, Anubhav Sinha's Film Is Hard-Hitting & DISTURBING
Assi Review: Taapsee Pannu, Kani Kusruti, Anubhav Sinha's Film Is Hard-Hitting & DISTURBING
Mumbai: Western Railway To Introduce 12 More AC Local Trains & 3 Non-AC Services From 19th Feb
Mumbai: Western Railway To Introduce 12 More AC Local Trains & 3 Non-AC Services From 19th Feb
Mumbai: MMRDA Constitutes High Level Committee In Mulund Slab Collapse Incident; Says Will Bare All Medical Expenses
Mumbai: MMRDA Constitutes High Level Committee In Mulund Slab Collapse Incident; Says Will Bare All Medical Expenses
Vicky Kaushal Bows His Head To 'Great Maratha Legacy' As Chhaava Turns 1, Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photos
Vicky Kaushal Bows His Head To 'Great Maratha Legacy' As Chhaava Turns 1, Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photos

According to the latest information, Ramdhan Yadav was declared brought dead. The other injured have been identified as Rajkumar Yadav (45), who is reported to be in critical condition, and Mahendra Pratap Yadav (52) and Deepa Ruhiya (40), both of whom are admitted and stated to be in stable condition.

The incident took place when a concrete parapet segment from Mumbai Metro Line 4 collapsed onto vehicles on LBS Marg in Mulund West near the Johnson & Johnson and Oberoi premises on Saturday, February 14. The slab reportedly fell directly onto cars and an autorickshaw passing below. An auto driver and a woman were reported to be trapped under the debris, leading an immediate emergency response.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Western Railway To Introduce 12 More AC Local Trains & 3 Non-AC Services From 19th Feb
Mumbai: Western Railway To Introduce 12 More AC Local Trains & 3 Non-AC Services From 19th Feb
Mumbai: MMRDA Constitutes High Level Committee In Mulund Slab Collapse Incident; Says Will Bare All...
Mumbai: MMRDA Constitutes High Level Committee In Mulund Slab Collapse Incident; Says Will Bare All...
Maharashtra: Solapur Division Of Central Railway Celebrates 70th Railway Week, Honors Outstanding...
Maharashtra: Solapur Division Of Central Railway Celebrates 70th Railway Week, Honors Outstanding...
Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Mega Block Scheduled For 15 February 2026
Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Mega Block Scheduled For 15 February 2026
Mumbai Local Train Update: Midnight Traffic Block At Kharbao On Feb 14–15 Cancelled
Mumbai Local Train Update: Midnight Traffic Block At Kharbao On Feb 14–15 Cancelled