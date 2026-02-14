Mumbai: MMRDA Constitutes High Level Committee In Mulund Slab Collapse Incident; Says Will Bare All Medical Expenses

Mumbai: Following the tragic incident in Mulund on Saturday, where a portion of a concrete parapet segment from the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 4 corridor fell onto vehicles below, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) issued a second statement announcing a high-level inquiry into the accident.

The MMRDA has constituted a high-level inquiry committee, headed by Shri Basavraj M. Bhadragond, Director (Metro PIU), MMRDA, to investigate the collapse of a portion of the parapet near Pier 196, close to the Mulund Fire Station, along the under-construction Metro Line 4… — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) February 14, 2026

According to the post, a committee headed by Basavraj M. Bhadragond, Director (Metro PIU), MMRDA, has been formed to investigate the incident further.

Furthermore, It added that all medical expenses of the injured will be fully borne by the MMRDA. The authority also extended its condolences to the family of the deceased, stating that compensation will be provided to the next of kin as per MMRDA’s compensation policy.

Details of the Accident

According to the latest information, Ramdhan Yadav was declared brought dead. The other injured have been identified as Rajkumar Yadav (45), who is reported to be in critical condition, and Mahendra Pratap Yadav (52) and Deepa Ruhiya (40), both of whom are admitted and stated to be in stable condition.

The incident took place when a concrete parapet segment from Mumbai Metro Line 4 collapsed onto vehicles on LBS Marg in Mulund West near the Johnson & Johnson and Oberoi premises on Saturday, February 14. The slab reportedly fell directly onto cars and an autorickshaw passing below. An auto driver and a woman were reported to be trapped under the debris, leading an immediate emergency response.

