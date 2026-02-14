 Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar Leads Comprehensive Cleanliness Drive In Ward No 1 To Boost Citywide Hygiene
Thane Municipal Corporation launched a massive Deep Clean Drive in Thane’s Ward No.1 under the leadership of Sharmila Pimpolkar, inspired by Eknath Shinde, aiming to raise hygiene standards across all 33 wards.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar Leads Comprehensive Cleanliness Drive In Ward No. 1 | File Photo

Thane, Feb 14: In a significant move toward urban renewal, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) conducted a large-scale "Deep Clean Drive" in Ward No. 1 today. The initiative, spearheaded by Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar, saw massive participation from civic officials and local residents.

Inspired by the vision of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, this comprehensive sanitation campaign aims to transform public hygiene standards across all 33 wards of the city.

Drive begins in Anandnagar area

The drive commenced at the Anandnagar Fire Station area under the Majiwada-Manpada Ward Committee. Before beginning operations, Mayor Pimpolkar administered a cleanliness oath to the attendees, emphasizing that "cleanliness is a collective responsibility."

The campaign covered several key areas, including Anandnagar Signal, Kavesar, Kasarvadavali, and Ovala. The initiative received an overwhelming response from the local community, with citizens joining sanitation workers to clear debris and sweep internal roads.

Machinery and workforce deployed

To ensure the drive's effectiveness, the TMC deployed a robust fleet of machinery and a dedicated workforce. This included approximately 200 sanitation workers, one high-pressure jetting machine, two vehicles for Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste, two RC compactors, and four garbage collection vans (Ghanta Gadi).

In a commitment to sustainability, the municipal teams utilised treated STP (Sewage Treatment Plant) water to wash the roads, avoiding the use of fresh drinking water.

Mayor Pimpolkar was accompanied by several high-ranking officials and local representatives, including Additional Municipal Commissioner (2) Prashant Rode, Assistant Commissioner Sonal Kale, Health Officer Dr Rani Shinde, and Chief Sanitation Inspector Shayuraj Kamble. Local Corporators Anita Thakur and Vikrant Tandel were also present to coordinate the ground-level efforts.

article-image

Plan to replicate model across 33 wards

Addressing the media, Mayor Pimpolkar noted that while regular cleaning is a daily task, this special "Deep Clean" model—focusing on washing internal roads and thorough waste removal—will be replicated across all 33 wards in collaboration with local corporators.

"To make our city beautiful and hygienic, every citizen must step forward. This is not just a government program; it is a people's movement," the Mayor stated.

