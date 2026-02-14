Thane News: 7-Year-Old Prodigy Enters London World Book Of Records For 30-Km Sea Swim

Thane’s young swimming sensation earns global recognition after completing a record-breaking solo sea swim. |

Thane, Feb 14: In a remarkable feat of endurance and determination, seven-year-old Reyansh Sanika Deepak Khamkar from Thane has etched his name into the London World Book of Records. The young athlete successfully completed a solo 30-kilometre swim across the Arabian Sea, setting a new world record for his age group.

A record-breaking performance

On November 15, 2025, Reyansh navigated the challenging open waters, finishing the 30-km distance in a staggering 7 hours, 30 minutes, and 11 seconds. This historic achievement was recently recognised by the Mayor of Thane, Sharmila Pimpolkar, in a ceremony honouring Reyansh and his fellow swimmers.

The Mayor praised the young athlete's grit, noting that his success has brought immense pride to the city of Thane. "Reyansh’s achievement is a testament to the talent brewing in our local training facilities," Mayor Pimpolkar stated during the felicitation.

Extensive track record of success

Reyansh’s journey to a world record is backed by a series of impressive performances in regional and international competitions:

September 2024: At the 4th Maharashtra State Fin Swimming Competition, Reyansh secured two Gold medals (50m Monofin Surface and 100m Bi-fin Mixed Relay) and a Silver medal (50m Bi-fin).

October 2024: At the 16th Viva Interschool Swimming Competition, he claimed Gold in the 20m Butterfly and Silver in the 20m Backstroke.

January 2026: Reyansh, along with a team of fellow swimmers including Ayushi Akhade and Suyash Hindlekar, completed a 10-km sea swim from Hawaii Beach to Hawaii Velha Beach.

International representation: Reyansh represented India at the Asian Open Schools Swimming Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, where he delivered an outstanding performance in the Under-6 category.

Training and dedication

A student at Saraswati English Medium School in Naupada, Reyansh balances his academic life with a rigorous training schedule. He trains daily at the Late Marotrao Shinde Swimming Pool, operated by the Thane Municipal Corporation, under the expert guidance of Coach Kailash Akhade from the Starfish Sports Foundation.

Beyond his recent 30-km record, Reyansh previously conquered a 15-kilometre stretch from Malpe Jetty to Waghotan Jetty in just three hours, an achievement that was also recognised by the India Book of Records.

A rising star in Indian aquatics

Over the past year alone, the young prodigy has amassed a total of 13 medals, including 5 Gold, 5 Silver, and 3 Bronze. His coaches and family believe this is only the beginning for the young swimmer as he continues to compete in higher age categories, often outperforming older competitors through special permissions granted due to his exceptional skill level.

