Thane Coastal Road-1 Project: MMRDA Crosses 50 Per Cent Foundation Milestone As Viaduct Work Accelerates

MMRDA’s Thane Coastal Road-1 achieves a major construction milestone with over half of viaduct foundation work completed | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 13: Eight months since construction work began, Thane Coastal Road-1 has crossed a major milestone, with over 50% of the foundation work for the elevated viaduct now complete and pier cap and I-girder erection progressing rapidly, as per the MMRDA official statement issued on Friday, February 13.

The 13.45 km, six-lane, access-controlled greenfield corridor is being built using cutting-edge engineering. For the first time in India, a greenfield road project is using a single-pile, single-pier system with monopile foundations on land.

Project progress update

As per the MMRDA, the overall project achieved progress up to January 2026 by 20% – within the elevated (viaduct) portion, 50% foundation work has been completed by adopting innovative design and construction techniques.

Strategic freight corridor

The project is designed as a strategic freight corridor, which will decongest Ghodbunder Road and improve connectivity between NH-160 (Mumbai–Nashik Highway) and Gaimukh along the Thane Creek coastline, with major stretches on viaducts and bridges to safeguard the sensitive mangrove ecosystem.

At Gaimukh, the road will directly connect with the upcoming Gaimukh–Fountain Hotel Tunnel, enabling seamless Thane–Bhayander connectivity. Together, these projects will significantly decongest Ghodbunder Road, transform urban mobility in Thane, and strengthen freight movement towards Vadhawan Port, JNPT, South Maharashtra and Karnataka, as per the MMRDA.

Need for the new alignment

The project starts near Balkum at Kharegaon toll plaza on the Mumbai–Nashik Highway (old NH-3) and ends at Gaimukh. The road experiences heavy commercial traffic, often leading to traffic congestion and frequent jams.

Moreover, the ongoing urbanisation along Ghodbunder Road has substantially increased passenger traffic, further exacerbating the situation.

The heavy commercial vehicles like trucks and trailers have led to a decline in the road's level of service, resulting in recurring traffic bottlenecks and congestion. It is therefore proposed to provide a new road (greenfield alignment) along the coastline of the Thane Creek so that the commercial traffic on Ghodbunder Road can be separated.

Integration with future infrastructure

The corridor will also integrate with key future infrastructure projects including the Thane Ring Metro, Thane Coastal Road-2, the Saket–Amane Elevated Corridor, and the Kasarvadavali–Kharbhav Road.

M/s Navayuga Engineering Company Limited has been appointed as the contractor on December 18, 2024, and M/s TEC4 Ingenieros India Private Limited in association with M/s Yooshin Engineering Corporation has been appointed as the Project Management Consultant (PMC).

Salient features

Length of alignment: 13.450 km

Work completion period = 48 months (12 months for Design / Environmental Clearance) + (36 months for Construction)

Defects Liability Period (DLP) = 24 months

Project cost: Rs 2,727 Cr

