 Maharashtra Transport Department Warns Against Fake RTO Websites, E-Challan Scams
The Maharashtra Transport Commissioner’s Office has cautioned citizens against rising cyber frauds involving fake RTO websites and e-challan payment links. Fraudsters are sending SMS and WhatsApp messages about pending fines or licence suspension. Officials urged people to use only official “.gov.in” portals and report suspicious messages.

Kamal Mishra Updated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 01:05 AM IST
Pune: Two Senior Citizens Duped Of ₹39.5 Lakh In Digital Arrest Scams | FPJ Photo

The Maharashtra Transport Commissioner’s Office on Friday warned citizens to remain alert against a growing number of cyber frauds involving fake RTO websites, mobile applications and bogus e-challan payment links. Officials said vehicle owners and driving licence holders are being targeted through SMS and WhatsApp messages claiming pending traffic fines or licence suspension.

The department stated in a written statement that several complaints have been received in which people were lured into clicking fraudulent links and making payments, resulting in financial loss, identity theft and misuse of personal data. In many cases, fraudsters posed as transport authorities and pressured citizens to pay fines immediately to avoid legal action.

Authorities clarified that all official transport services are available only on government portals ending with “.gov.in” and advised citizens to use the VAHAN, SARATHI, Parivahan and e-Challan websites for any transaction. They cautioned the public not to trust websites using domains such as .com, .online or similar variations.

The advisory also warned against downloading unauthorised mobile APK files like fake RTO service or e-challan payment apps, which may steal OTPs, banking details and other sensitive information from mobile phones. The department emphasised that it never sends payment links through WhatsApp or unofficial apps.

"Citizens receiving suspicious messages have been asked to report them immediately on the National Cyber Crime Portal, call the cyber fraud helpline 1930 or approach the nearest cyber police station. The transport department appealed to the public to verify information with the regional transport office before making any online payment and to remain vigilant to avoid cyber fraud" said an official.

