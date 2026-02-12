MSRTC Bus Travel Enters Digital Era; NCMC Smart Card Made Mandatory For Concession Holders

In a bid to ensure the safety and punctual travel of school and college students using Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses, the state government has launched a dedicated helpline — 1800-221-251. | Representative Image

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has ushered in a new digital phase in public transport by introducing the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) system for ST bus passengers. Moving beyond cash-based transactions, the corporation has taken a historic step toward ensuring greater transparency, efficiency, and convenience for commuters. The announcement was made by Maharashtra Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik on February 11, who described the initiative as a major reform in the functioning of public transport services.

Concessions Linked To Smart Cards

Under the new system, all passengers availing various travel concessions will be required to possess an NCMC smart card. The initiative aims to simplify and streamline the process of issuing concessions, ensure accurate record-keeping, and promote cashless transactions across the entire MSRTC network.

Single Platform For Benefits

The smart card will function as a single, integrated platform for all concession-related benefits, making travel smoother and more organized for eligible passengers.

Transparency And Convenience Highlighted

“This is not just a technological upgrade, but a major step toward strengthening passengers’ trust in the system. The smart card will ensure proper accounting of concessions, transparent reimbursements, and hassle-free travel,” Sarnaik said while announcing the project. He further emphasized that the move would eliminate many of the difficulties currently faced by commuters and staff due to manual processes.

Agreements With Tech Partners

"For implementation of the project, MSRTC has entered into an agreement with Ebix Technologies Ltd. and NSDL Payments Bank. A statewide registration drive for issuing the smart cards will begin soon at all ST depots, ensuring that passengers across Maharashtra are gradually brought under the new digital system," said an official.

Wide Range Of Beneficiaries

"The scheme covers a wide range of beneficiaries. School and technical education students will receive cards linked to their ‘SARAL’ identification numbers, allowing them to continue availing student travel concessions in a more organized manner. Senior citizens and women passengers will be issued Aadhaar-linked cards to facilitate seamless verification of eligibility. Special cards will be issued to Divyang passengers, linked to their UDID numbers, ensuring that persons with disabilities continue to receive the benefits they are entitled to. In addition, freedom fighters, accredited journalists, and state award winners will receive their cards through divisional headquarters depots," said an official.

User-Friendly Card Features

According to MSRTC, the smart card comes with several user-friendly features. The new card will be available for Rs 199, including GST, while passengers surrendering their old smart cards can obtain the new card at a reduced price of Rs 149. Each card will function as a digital wallet, which can be loaded with a minimum balance of Rs 100 and recharged in multiples of Rs 50. Passengers will be able to recharge their cards easily through ETIM machines, the official MSRTC website, mobile applications, or authorized agents.

Authorized Agents Across State

"To ensure smooth implementation, more than 3,000 authorized agents have been appointed across the state to facilitate easy registration, particularly for senior citizens and women passengers. Registration facilities will also be available at bus stations, which will provide major relief to passengers from rural and remote areas who may not have easy access to digital platforms," said an official.

Shift From Manual Tickets

The introduction of the NCMC smart card marks a significant shift from traditional ticketing practices to a fully digital system. With this new arrangement, passengers will no longer need to worry about carrying cash or arranging change during travel. The dependence on manual tickets will gradually reduce.

Milestone In Modernization

“This initiative is a major milestone in modernizing MSRTC services. With the introduction of smart cards, travel will become more convenient, secure, and transparent,” Minister Sarnaik added.

Boosting Travel Experience

He expressed confidence that the digital system would enhance the overall travel experience and make public transport more reliable for millions of daily commuters.

Future-Ready Transport Vision

"The NCMC project is expected to transform the way passengers travel on MSRTC buses across Maharashtra. By integrating technology with public transport, MSRTC aims to create a more efficient, passenger-friendly, and future-ready transport system in the coming years," said the minister.

