Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Meets PM Modi, Union HM Amit Shah In Delhi Amid NCP Merger Talks & Ajit Pawar Crash Probe

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, triggering fresh political speculation in the state following the recent death of NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

Nearly 40-minute meeting with PM Modi; half-hour discussion with Amit Shah

After arriving in Delhi late Tuesday night, Sunetra Pawar first held discussions with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Praful Patel on Wednesday morning. She was accompanied by her sons Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar, along with senior leader Sunil Tatkare. The delegation later met Prime Minister Modi and subsequently Home Minister Shah.

Met with Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji in New Delhi today, along with Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Smt. Sunetra Ajit Pawar, MP Shri Sunil Tatkare, Shri Parth Pawar and Shri Jay Pawar.@PMOIndia@narendramodi@SunetraA_Pawar @SunilTatkare @parthajitpawar pic.twitter.com/vc5sf4zMmI — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) February 11, 2026

According to sources, Sunetra Pawar and her family held a nearly 40-minute meeting with the Prime Minister and a separate half-hour discussion with Amit Shah. Talks reportedly focused on the possible merger of factions within the NCP and the evolving political situation in Maharashtra. The meetings come after a series of internal discussions within the Pawar family in recent days.

CM Fadnavis also visited Delhi Monday night, adding to political significance

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had also visited Delhi late Monday night to meet BJP leadership before returning to Mumbai, adding to the significance of the ongoing political consultations. The developments are being viewed in the context of Ajit Pawar’s accidental death and the future course of the NCP.

Sources said Prime Minister Modi assured Sunetra Pawar of the BJP’s continued support as an NDA ally and during her tenure as Deputy Chief Minister. He also expressed condolences over the demise of Ajit Pawar.

Meanwhile, questions have been raised by some NCP leaders regarding the circumstances surrounding the plane crash that led to Ajit Pawar’s death, with demands for an inquiry. Rohit Pawar has also sought clarification on certain aspects of the incident.

