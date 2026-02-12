BMC Anti-Encroachment Drive: 61 Structures Demolished In Mulund, Dongri Clearance Continues On Zakaria Road

With an elected body now in place, the BMC has launched a massive drive against unauthorised constructions and encroachments across the city. |

Mumbai: With an elected body now in place, the BMC has launched a massive drive against unauthorised constructions and encroachments across the city. Following action in the B Ward’s Dongri area, the T Ward carried out a major demolition drive in Mulund West, removing 61 unauthorised structures and clearing nearly 1,100 square metres of encroached road space.

4 JCBs, 7 dumpers deployed

The encroachments were located along Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road in Mulund West, where hutments — some of which were being used as commercially — had occupied portions of the roadway. The civic body deployed four JCB machines and seven dumpers to carry out the demolition. Around 70 officials and staff members were involved in the operation to ensure smooth execution and clearance of the encroached stretch, restoring the road for public use.

Encroachments along Zakaria Road and Mohammad Ali Road in B Ward are also been cleared as part of the BMC’s ongoing drive over the past four to five days. These key arterial roads, connecting Bhendi Bazaar, Masjid Bunder, Byculla, Nagdevi, and Mandvi, are commercially significant and vital for smooth traffic movement. Unauthorised shop extensions had encroached on footpaths, while illegal hawkers obstructed vehicular and pedestrian movement. The BMC removed the encroachments to restore roads and footpaths for public use and ease congestion.

