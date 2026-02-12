 BMC Anti-Encroachment Drive: 61 Structures Demolished In Mulund, Dongri Clearance Continues On Zakaria Road
Following the formation of the BMC’s elected body, civic authorities launched a major drive against unauthorised constructions and encroachments. In Mulund West, 61 illegal structures were demolished, clearing nearly 1,100 sq metres of road. Similar action in B Ward restored key commercial roads, ensuring smoother traffic and pedestrian movement.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 04:00 AM IST
article-image
With an elected body now in place, the BMC has launched a massive drive against unauthorised constructions and encroachments across the city. |

Mumbai: With an elected body now in place, the BMC has launched a massive drive against unauthorised constructions and encroachments across the city. Following action in the B Ward’s Dongri area, the T Ward carried out a major demolition drive in Mulund West, removing 61 unauthorised structures and clearing nearly 1,100 square metres of encroached road space.

4 JCBs, 7 dumpers deployed

The encroachments were located along Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road in Mulund West, where hutments — some of which were being used as commercially — had occupied portions of the roadway. The civic body deployed four JCB machines and seven dumpers to carry out the demolition. Around 70 officials and staff members were involved in the operation to ensure smooth execution and clearance of the encroached stretch, restoring the road for public use.

