Thane: MMRDA Coastal Road-1 Project Hits Key Engineering Milestone With 50% Foundation Completion

Thane: The Thane Coastal Road-1 project has gathered pace, with over 50% of the foundation work for the elevated viaduct completed within eight months of the start of construction, according to an update shared by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on X (Formally Twitter).

— MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) February 13, 2026

"In just eight months since construction began, Thane Coastal Road-1 has crossed a major milestone, with over 50% of the foundation work for the elevated viaduct now complete and pier cap and I-girder erection progressing rapidly." The MMRDA said on X.

According to the tweet, the pier cap construction and I-girder erection are now progressing rapidly along the corridor, marking a key milestone for the 13.45-km, six-lane, access-controlled greenfield road project.

The coastal road is being built with advanced engineering techniques. Notably, it is the first greenfield road project in the country to adopt a single-pile, single-pier system with monopile foundations on land, a method aimed at faster construction and reduced environmental impact.

Conceived as a strategic freight corridor, the project is expected to ease traffic congestion on the busy Ghodbunder Road and improve connectivity between the Mumbai–Nashik Highway (NH-160) and Gaimukh along the Thane Creek coastline. A significant portion of the alignment will run on viaducts and bridges to protect the ecologically sensitive mangrove areas in the region.

At Gaimukh, the road will link directly with the proposed Gaimukh–Fountain Hotel Tunnel, which is expected to provide seamless connectivity between Thane and Bhayander. Authorities believe the combined impact of these projects will substantially reduce congestion on Ghodbunder Road, enhance urban mobility in Thane, and improve freight movement towards major logistics hubs, including Wadhawan Port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT), South Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

The coastal road is also planned to integrate with several upcoming infrastructure projects, such as the Thane Ring Metro, Thane Coastal Road-2, the Saket–Amane Elevated Corridor, and the Kasarvadavali–Kharbhav Road, positioning it as a key component of the region’s future transport network.

