 Thane: MMRDA Coastal Road-1 Project Hits Key Engineering Milestone With 50% Foundation Completion
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: MMRDA Coastal Road-1 Project Hits Key Engineering Milestone With 50% Foundation Completion

Thane: MMRDA Coastal Road-1 Project Hits Key Engineering Milestone With 50% Foundation Completion

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority reported that over 50% of the foundation work for Thane Coastal Road-1’s elevated viaduct is complete. Built using monopile foundations, the 13.45-km corridor is designed to protect mangroves, decongest Ghodbunder Road, and enhance connectivity between NH-160 and Gaimukh.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
MMRDA X Account

Thane: The Thane Coastal Road-1 project has gathered pace, with over 50% of the foundation work for the elevated viaduct completed within eight months of the start of construction, according to an update shared by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on X (Formally Twitter).

"In just eight months since construction began, Thane Coastal Road-1 has crossed a major milestone, with over 50% of the foundation work for the elevated viaduct now complete and pier cap and I-girder erection progressing rapidly." The MMRDA said on X.

According to the tweet, the pier cap construction and I-girder erection are now progressing rapidly along the corridor, marking a key milestone for the 13.45-km, six-lane, access-controlled greenfield road project.

The coastal road is being built with advanced engineering techniques. Notably, it is the first greenfield road project in the country to adopt a single-pile, single-pier system with monopile foundations on land, a method aimed at faster construction and reduced environmental impact.

FPJ Shorts
'Unverified Reports...': Hrithik Roshan Denies Being Approached To Replace Ranveer Singh In Don 3
'Unverified Reports...': Hrithik Roshan Denies Being Approached To Replace Ranveer Singh In Don 3
How To Reach Mumbai’s Major Shiva Temples On Mahashivratri By Local Train, Metro And Bus; Check Routes
How To Reach Mumbai’s Major Shiva Temples On Mahashivratri By Local Train, Metro And Bus; Check Routes
'Agar Ham Apni Par Aa Gaye Na…': Vada Pav Girl's Mystery Man Threatens Yugam Amid 5-Month Cheating Allegation
'Agar Ham Apni Par Aa Gaye Na…': Vada Pav Girl's Mystery Man Threatens Yugam Amid 5-Month Cheating Allegation
Microsoft's AI Chief Warns 12-18 Months To Mass Automation: Lawyers, Accountants Face 'Structural Displacement'
Microsoft's AI Chief Warns 12-18 Months To Mass Automation: Lawyers, Accountants Face 'Structural Displacement'
Read Also
MMRDA Awaits L&T’s Response On ₹12,000 Crore Bid Estimates For Thane Gaimukh–Bhayander Infra...
article-image

Conceived as a strategic freight corridor, the project is expected to ease traffic congestion on the busy Ghodbunder Road and improve connectivity between the Mumbai–Nashik Highway (NH-160) and Gaimukh along the Thane Creek coastline. A significant portion of the alignment will run on viaducts and bridges to protect the ecologically sensitive mangrove areas in the region.

At Gaimukh, the road will link directly with the proposed Gaimukh–Fountain Hotel Tunnel, which is expected to provide seamless connectivity between Thane and Bhayander. Authorities believe the combined impact of these projects will substantially reduce congestion on Ghodbunder Road, enhance urban mobility in Thane, and improve freight movement towards major logistics hubs, including Wadhawan Port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT), South Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

The coastal road is also planned to integrate with several upcoming infrastructure projects, such as the Thane Ring Metro, Thane Coastal Road-2, the Saket–Amane Elevated Corridor, and the Kasarvadavali–Kharbhav Road, positioning it as a key component of the region’s future transport network.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

How To Reach Mumbai’s Major Shiva Temples On Mahashivratri By Local Train, Metro And Bus; Check...
How To Reach Mumbai’s Major Shiva Temples On Mahashivratri By Local Train, Metro And Bus; Check...
Thane: MMRDA Coastal Road-1 Project Hits Key Engineering Milestone With 50% Foundation Completion
Thane: MMRDA Coastal Road-1 Project Hits Key Engineering Milestone With 50% Foundation Completion
Commuters Hang Outside Mumbai Local Trains As Delays Continue, Sena UBT Leader Questions Rail...
Commuters Hang Outside Mumbai Local Trains As Delays Continue, Sena UBT Leader Questions Rail...
Threatening WhatsApp Audio Note To Ranveer Singh And Rohit Shetty Goes Viral; Voice Linked To Harry...
Threatening WhatsApp Audio Note To Ranveer Singh And Rohit Shetty Goes Viral; Voice Linked To Harry...
Sixth India Store Unveiled In Mumbai's Borivali, Apple's Peacock-Inspired Outlet Opens Feb 26 As...
Sixth India Store Unveiled In Mumbai's Borivali, Apple's Peacock-Inspired Outlet Opens Feb 26 As...