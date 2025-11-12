BMC Elections 2025: Jain Monk Protesting Against Pigeon Feeding Ban To Field His Candidates, Forms New Political Party

Jain monk Nileshchandra Vijay announces formation of ‘Jan Kalyan Party’ to contest BMC polls amid ongoing dispute over pigeon feeding ban in Mumbai | FPJ

Mumbai: Jain monk Nileshchandra Vijay, who has been at the forefront of the community’s protest against the pigeon feeding ban in Mumbai, has announced the formation of a new political party called ‘Jan Kalyan Party’ and will field his candidates in the upcoming BMC elections. The move comes as a protest against the BJP-led government’s failure to start controlled pigeon feeding in Mumbai.

The monk had gone on an indefinite hunger strike on November 3 at Azad Maidan, which ended within hours as BJP leaders, including assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar and minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, promised him to come up with a solution within 15 days.

No Action Taken Despite Assurances

“I am still waiting for the leaders’ official communication, let alone a solution. There has been no meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as promised. The leaders are giving fake promises. How will they operate new pigeon feeding spots when the existing ones themselves are unsafe? Thus, we have decided to protest and fight elections,” muni Nileshchandra said.

Party Registration In Final Stages

“The Jan Kalyan party’s registration formalities are in the last stage. We will field our own candidates and also extend support to other party candidates who believe in our ideology to protect voiceless birds and animals,” said Hardik Hundiya, a disciple of muni Nileshchandra, who will be the party’s president.” Hudiya on Tuesday wrote a letter to Narwekar reminding him of his promise.

Past Support For Opposition Parties

In October, before announcing his hunger strike, the monk, disappointed with the BJP and Shiv Sena, had said that he would extend support to Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS in the upcoming BMC elections, adding that the Thackeray brothers also believe in Sanathan dharma.

Pigeon Feeding Row Turns Political

Following the Jain community’s pressure to start controlled pigeon feeding, the BMC administration announced four interim locations across Mumbai. However, so far, the BMC has failed to get any takers for operations and management for the four interim locations.

Also Watch:

On July 3, the BMC closed all 51 kabutarkhanas in Mumbai, citing respiratory illnesses due to pigeon droppings and feathers. The issue was raised in the state legislative council by Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande and supported by BJP’s Chitra Wagh. Since then, the pigeon feeding has become a politically hot issue in Mumbai.

