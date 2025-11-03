Pigeon Feeding: Jain Monk Ends Indefinite Hunger Strike Within Hours After BJP Leaders Promise Solution Within 15 Days

Jain monk Nilesh Chandra Vijay, who has been at the forefront of the community's protest against the closure of kabutarkhanas (pigeon feeding spots) across Mumbai, had sat for an indefinite hunger strike at Azad maidan in south Mumbai from Monday morning. However, he ended the hunger strike afternoon after cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and local MLA and Maharashtra assembly speaker, Rahul Narwekar reached the protest site and promised to find a solution to the community's demands within 15 days.

Assurance from State Leaders

Muni Nilesh Chandra Vijay said, "Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar has promised a meeting with CM Devendra Fadnavis this week and promised to work out a permanant solution towards pigeon feeding. Our fight is not limited to pigeon but all voiceless animals. I am thankful that the leaders took our demands seriously."

BMC’s Interim Decision and Objections

Last week, the BMC announced four locations on interim basis for controlled pigeon feeding in Mumbai. However, several pigeon feeders raised objections saying the birds can't fly 9 kms for food and that the new locations should be within 2 kms of the existing kabutarkhanas.

Key Demands of the Jain Monk

The Jain monk's main demands include: Creation of designated bird-feeding zones across Mumbai, withdrawal of misleading public boards claiming that 60–65 % of hypersensitivity pneumonitis is caused by pigeon droppings, until verified by authentic scientific evidence; recognition of the fundamental right to life for all living beings, and establishment of a permanent inter-departmental committee including representatives of religious organisations, animal-welfare groups and environmental experts to coordinate humane and lawful protection of all creatures.

Political Involvement Ahead of BMC Polls

Ahead of the BMC elections, muni Nilesh Chandra Vijay has formed an organisation called 'Rashtriya Sanatan Chattis Kaum Sena' and plans to field his candidates. The FPJ was the first to report on October 22 that the monk has called for an hunger strike at Azad maidan. He had expressed his disappointed towards the BJP leadership for delay in decision making towards controlled pigeon feeding. He monk had also extended support to Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena for the upcoming BMC elections.

Official Response from Speaker Narwekar

Speaking with the FPJ Narwekar said, "Some solution will be worked out by speaking with the CM. Meanwhile, the BMC has allowed controlled pigeon feeding at four locations. Regarding opening of the kabutarkhana (Dadar) the decision will be taken after checking the pollution levels and other factors in the area."

BMC Closure and Court Case

On July 3, the BMC closed all 51 kabutarkhanas in Mumbai citing health hazards due to pigeon droppings and feathers. The Dadar kabutar khana trust and two others have filed a petition against BMC's decision in the Bombay High court and the court has ordered formation of an expert committee. The next hearing is scheduled on December 11.

Till then, the 51 kabutarkhanas in Mumbai continue to remain shut and ban on pigeon feeding continues, except the four interim locations from 7 to 9 am.