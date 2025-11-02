Mumbai: Debate Flares Over BMC’s Interim Pigeon Feeding Plan; Citizens, Activists Raise Environmental And Safety Concerns | Representational Image

Following the BMC decision of granting interim permission for controlled feeding of pigeons at four isolated locations in different parts of the city, several citizens, both in favour and against the pigeon feeding, have raised their objections. Some highlighted that the recently inaugurated pigeon feeding spot inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park by minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, is not included in the list, the locations include mangrove areas which will disrupt the ecology, while some say that against closure of 51 kabutar khanas, only four spots are insufficient.

Four Interim Feeding Locations Announced

On October 31, the BMC announced that pigeon feeding would be allowed between 7 am and 9 am at the four new locations- near the Worli Reservoir in the G South ward, the mangrove area near the Lokhandwala Back Road and beside the Versova sewage treatment plant in Andheri West, the creekside area near the old Airoli–Mulund Check Naka on the Airoli–Mulund Link Road in Mulund East, and Gorai Maidan in Borivali West.

This BMC, however, clarified that this is on interim basis, till the expert committee studying the impact of pigeons’ feathers and droppings on human health submits its report to the Bombay High court and the court passes final directives.

Objections Over Site Suitability

Advocate Sagar Devre, who has submitted his objection to the BMC against the creekside area near Airoli-Mulund check naka selected as interim pigeon feeding location said, "While we understand the High Court's directive to provide controlled feeding areas, the proposed location is highly unsuitable as it is a busy arterial road connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, and can increase risk of accidents due to sudden bird flights and potential feeder presence on road side. Designating public open spaces even for limited period for pigeons feeding increases risks of respiratory illnesses, and the proposed spot in a mangrove areas and it will disrupt the ecosystem further damaging the enviornment."

Petitioners Challenge Feeding Ban

The petition challenging the ban on pigeon feeding and closure of 51 kabutarkhanas in Mumbai has been challenged by Dadar kabutarkhana Trust and two other pigeon feeders. Sneha Visaria, one of the petitioner said, "How will BMC educate the pigeons about following their rule by flying to the specific feeding zone to feed themselves? Pigeons are suffering amid such illogical plans and delayed decisions. The state government has no value for their lives," adding that monitored feeding is the only way possible to ensure that pigeons do not suffer and the health concerns are also not avoided.

Animal Rights Concerns Raised

Roshan Pathak, an animal rights activist said, "The state is practicing different rules for birds when Article 51A says that every citizen has the fundamental duty to protect and improve the natural environment, including forests, lakes, rivers, and wildlife, and to have compassion for living creatures."

Community Pressure and Pending Strike Threat

The BMC's decision on interim pigeon feeding spots comes after a delegation from Jain community met BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani seeking urgent attention towards control pigeon feeding.

On the other hand, Jain monk Nilesh Chandra Vijay announced that he would go on hunger strike at Azad maidan from November 4, if any decision on pigeon feeding is not taken.

Status of Kabutarkhanas

Meanwhile, the 51 kabutarkhanas across Mumbai continues to remain shut and ban on pigeon feeding, except the four interim locations announced, continues.