IND W vs SA W: Mumbai Erupts In Jubilant Celebration As Team India Lifts ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Trophy | Watch Video

Mumbai: Mumbaikars took to streets as Team India clinched the ICC Women’s World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2. Videos emerging from Chembur and Dadar's Shivaji Park showed people celerbating with joy, bursting crackers and chanting to 'Vande Mataram.'

#WATCH | Mumbai | People in the Chembur area celebrate as India defeats South Africa by 52 runs in the ICC Women's World Cup Final pic.twitter.com/czsS0FGThT — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2025

In Chembur, the streets came alive with celebrations as people danced in joy. The video shared by news agency ANI also showed a woman distributing sunflowers to people on the street and to the Mumbai Police.

On defeating South Africa, an Indian fan said, "We have shown everyone that not just our boys, but our women are equally tough..."

A grand celebration also erupted at Mumbai’s iconic Shivaji Park, known as the abode of Indian cricket. The video showed people coming to the streets, waving the national flag, bursting firecrackers.

VIDEO | ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Finals: It's a big party at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, which is considered as an abode of cricket, as Indian women's team scripted first-ever victory trouncing the Proteas women in the final.#ICCWomenWorldCup2025Finals



(Full video available on… pic.twitter.com/ZYcwiPQd9c — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 2, 2025

Grand Fireworks were seen near a hotel at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai where the Indian women’s team has been staying.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Fireworks light up the sky at the hotel near DY Patil Stadium, where the Indian Women's team has been staying, as India defeat South Africa ICC Women's World Cup Final by 52 runs pic.twitter.com/93wLukqj6Q — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2025

A user also shared video of capturing the breathtaking view of vibrant fireworks lighting up the night sky against Mumbai’s cloud-covered skyline.

Some fireworks amidst the cloud capped buildings #ICCWomensWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Q3ifNaE5Sj — Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) November 2, 2025

Mumbai Police joins nationwide celebrations

The Mumbai Police joined the nationwide celebrations after Team India’s historic triumph. Marking the moment, the Mumbai Police took to X (formerly Twitter) with a clever and inspiring post that quickly went viral: “The Phenomenal ‘Girl’rious Stroke! Women in Blue paint the nation in pride.”

Meanwhile, India secured a historic moment in world cricket by defeating South Africa in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final, lifting their maiden World Cup trophy in front of a roaring home crowd. It was a night of emotion, dominance, and sheer belief as the Indian women rewrote history and etched their names among the greatest ever to play the sport. Having endured heartbreak in the 2005 and 2017 finals, the women in blue finally scripted redemption, turning past pain into purpose and perseverance into pride. With this win, India became only the fourth nation to claim the ICC Women’s World Cup, joining cricket powerhouses Australia (7 titles), England (4), and New Zealand (1).