‘Ye Catch Nahi, World Cup Pakad Liya’: Amanjot Kaur’s Spectacular Catch Dismissing Wolvaardt At ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Wins Hearts Online

Navi Mumbai: Amanjot Kaur became the talk on social media after her breathtaking catch during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The spectacular moment came when she dismissed South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt, surely giving fans a mini heart attack.

As Wolvaardt was set to take the game away from India after scoring a century, she tried to hit a six, but Amanjot positioned herself beneath the ball, momentarily lost control, spilling it once before juggling again.

However, she safely latched onto the catch on the third attempt with one hand. As the catch stuck, the stadium erupted in relief and joy. Fans on social media went into a frenzy, calling it the “moment of the final.”

Reactions on Amanjot Kaur's thrilling catch

A user noted, "The catch by Amanjot has been crucial in this high-stakes World Cup final, showcasing great athleticism and sharpness on the field."

Take a Bow, a user praised her and said, "What a catch by Amanjot Kaur to send Laura back packing!"

Several users praised Amanjot Kaur for her exceptional fielding during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final. One fan hailed her as the “best fielder,” applauding her “superb throw and catch.”

Another user enthusiastically remarked that Amanjot’s effort was so remarkable that “Ye catch nhi hai ye World Cup Pakad liya hai Amanjot ne"

One fans described it as the most crucial wicket of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final, as Deepti Sharma dismissed South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt with a brilliant catch taken by Amanjot Kaur. The user called it "The most important wicket of ICC World Cup Final."

Earlier too, Amanjot Kaur produced a sensational moment on the field while dismissing a brilliant run-out to South Africa’s Tazmin Brits. Kaur’s alert on the field highlighted India’s readiness and sharpness to win the cup.

Amanjot Kaur’s exceptional work on the field gave India a surge of confidence as they sought to maintain control over the match and put pressure on the South African batting lineup.

