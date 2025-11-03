Who Is Amol Muzumdar? Man Behind India Women's Historical World Cup Win, Has 11,000+ Runs, Check Full Stats | X @Prithvi10_

In a historic moment for Indian cricket, the India Women’s team clinched their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 title under the guidance of head coach Amol Muzumdar, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final. Power-packed performances by Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma sealed India’s long-awaited triumph, etching a new chapter in the nation’s cricketing history.

While the players celebrated on the field, all eyes turned to the man who masterminded this victory, Amol Muzumdar, a name that has long resonated with dedication, patience, and unfulfilled promise in Indian cricket.

A prolific run-scorer in domestic cricket, Muzumdar’s career boasts 171 First-Class matches, 11,167 runs, and 30 centuries, yet he never got the opportunity to represent India at the international level. Known for his elegant batting and sharp cricketing mind, he was often hailed as one of the most underrated talents of his generation.

One of the most poignant tales from his early days remains the time he waited with his pads on during the famous 664-run partnership between Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli in a Harris Shield match. What began as a two-day wait turned into a two-decade-long wait for an India cap.

However, fate had a different plan. Decades later, Amol Muzumdar finally brought glory to India, not with the bat, but as a coach. His strategic mindset, calm leadership, and understanding of the women’s game have transformed the Indian side into world champions.

From waiting endlessly for his turn to now leading a team to global victory, Amol Muzumdar’s story is a testament to perseverance, passion, and poetic justice in the world of cricket.