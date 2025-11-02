IND W vs SA W: From Rohit Sharma To Sachin Tendulkar, Check List Of Celebrities Attending ICC Women's World Cup Final In Navi Mumbai | X

The ICC Women’s World Cup Final between India and South Africa at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai has turned into a star-studded affair, with several cricket legends and celebrities pouring in to witness the historical fixture which will give a new champion to the Women's cricketing world. India men's team's former captain Rohit Sharma along with his wife is attending the match, while India's batting legends, Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar also spotted in the stands.

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh

Men's team India's former captain Rohit Sharma has made a delayed but surprising entry at the DY Patil stadium to cheer for Women's Team Blue for the final knockout in the World Cup 2025. He was spotted along with his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sachin Tendulkar

Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar was arrived to show his support for the Indian women's team as they battled for the world title on home soil. His presence in the stands drew massive cheers, with fans seen waving banners and chanting his name.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jay Shah

ICC Chairman, Jay Shah was is also attending the match to support his country. His attendance emphasized the global importance of the match and the rapid evolution of women's cricket. With record attendance, high television viewership, and tremendous social media buzz, Shah’s presence underlined the ICC’s commitment towards elevating the women’s game and investing deeply in its future.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nita Ambani

Another visual from inside the stadium, surfaced on the social media which showed Nita Ambani sharing spectators' space with Sachin Tendulkar and ICC Chairman, Jay Shah. The moment is being termed as the most powerful picture of the day.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sunil Gavaskar and VVS Laxman

Cricketing legends Sunil Gavaskar and VVS Laxman were spotted in the stands.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CLICK HERE TO CHECK MORE DETAILS OF THE MATCH!