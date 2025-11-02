 IND W vs SA W: From Rohit Sharma To Sachin Tendulkar, Check List Of Celebrities Attending ICC Women's World Cup Final In Navi Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND W vs SA W: From Rohit Sharma To Sachin Tendulkar, Check List Of Celebrities Attending ICC Women's World Cup Final In Navi Mumbai

IND W vs SA W: From Rohit Sharma To Sachin Tendulkar, Check List Of Celebrities Attending ICC Women's World Cup Final In Navi Mumbai

The ICC Women’s World Cup Final between India and South Africa at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai has turned into a star-studded affair, with several cricket legends and celebrities pouring in to witness the historical fixture which will give a new champion to the Women's cricketing world.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 09:25 PM IST
article-image
IND W vs SA W: From Rohit Sharma To Sachin Tendulkar, Check List Of Celebrities Attending ICC Women's World Cup Final In Navi Mumbai | X

The ICC Women’s World Cup Final between India and South Africa at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai has turned into a star-studded affair, with several cricket legends and celebrities pouring in to witness the historical fixture which will give a new champion to the Women's cricketing world. India men's team's former captain Rohit Sharma along with his wife is attending the match, while India's batting legends, Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar also spotted in the stands.

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh

Men's team India's former captain Rohit Sharma has made a delayed but surprising entry at the DY Patil stadium to cheer for Women's Team Blue for the final knockout in the World Cup 2025. He was spotted along with his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

Read Also
Mumbaicha Raja In The House! Rohit Sharma Graces DY Patil Stadium To Cheer For Team India During IND...
article-image

Sachin Tendulkar

FPJ Shorts
DMK-Led Multi-Party Meet To Move Supreme Court Against EC’s Special Revision Drive
DMK-Led Multi-Party Meet To Move Supreme Court Against EC’s Special Revision Drive
Canadian PM Mark Carney Highlights ‘Progress’ With India Amid Trade Tensions With US - VIDEO
Canadian PM Mark Carney Highlights ‘Progress’ With India Amid Trade Tensions With US - VIDEO
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: South Africa End Powerplay On A High Note; SA 52-1
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: South Africa End Powerplay On A High Note; SA 52-1
‘Panauti Ka Saudagar’: Netizens React After R Ashwin’s Tweet Jinxes Shafali Verma’s Century During Women’s World Cup Final
‘Panauti Ka Saudagar’: Netizens React After R Ashwin’s Tweet Jinxes Shafali Verma’s Century During Women’s World Cup Final

Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar was arrived to show his support for the Indian women's team as they battled for the world title on home soil. His presence in the stands drew massive cheers, with fans seen waving banners and chanting his name.

Read Also
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Sachin Tendulkar & Jay Shah Spotted At DY Patil...
article-image

Jay Shah

ICC Chairman, Jay Shah was is also attending the match to support his country. His attendance emphasized the global importance of the match and the rapid evolution of women's cricket. With record attendance, high television viewership, and tremendous social media buzz, Shah’s presence underlined the ICC’s commitment towards elevating the women’s game and investing deeply in its future.

Nita Ambani

Another visual from inside the stadium, surfaced on the social media which showed Nita Ambani sharing spectators' space with Sachin Tendulkar and ICC Chairman, Jay Shah. The moment is being termed as the most powerful picture of the day.

Sunil Gavaskar and VVS Laxman

Cricketing legends Sunil Gavaskar and VVS Laxman were spotted in the stands.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK MORE DETAILS OF THE MATCH!

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: South Africa End Powerplay On A High Note; SA...

IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: South Africa End Powerplay On A High Note; SA...

‘Panauti Ka Saudagar’: Netizens React After R Ashwin’s Tweet Jinxes Shafali Verma’s Century...

‘Panauti Ka Saudagar’: Netizens React After R Ashwin’s Tweet Jinxes Shafali Verma’s Century...

Kuldeep Yadav Released From India's T20I Squad For Australia Tour, Set To Participate In South...

Kuldeep Yadav Released From India's T20I Squad For Australia Tour, Set To Participate In South...

IND W vs SA W: From Rohit Sharma To Sachin Tendulkar, Check List Of Celebrities Attending ICC...

IND W vs SA W: From Rohit Sharma To Sachin Tendulkar, Check List Of Celebrities Attending ICC...

IND W vs SA W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Nadine De Klerk Accidently Hits Deepti Sharma Behind...

IND W vs SA W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Nadine De Klerk Accidently Hits Deepti Sharma Behind...