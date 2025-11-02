IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Sachin Tendulkar & Jay Shah Spotted At DY Patil Stadium As Team India Faces South Africa In Navi Mumbai; Video

Image: Star Sports/X

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai witnessed not only electrifying cricketing action but also the presence of two iconic figures from the cricketing world, Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar and ICC Chairman Jay Shah. Their attendance added a sense of prestige and pride to the historic clash between India and South Africa, making the atmosphere even more memorable for players and fans alike.

Sachin Tendulkar, widely regarded as the greatest batsman in cricket history, arrived to show his support for the Indian women's team as they battled for the world title on home soil. His presence in the stands drew massive cheers, with fans seen waving banners and chanting his name. The legendary cricketer, who has always championed the growth of women’s cricket, watched the contest with keen interest, applauding key moments and encouraging the young Indian stars who continue to inspire a new generation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ICC Chairman Jay Shah also graced the final, emphasizing the global importance of the match and the rapid evolution of women's cricket. With record attendance, high television viewership, and tremendous social media buzz, Shah’s presence underlined the ICC’s commitment towards elevating the women’s game and investing deeply in its future.

The stadium buzzed with energy as fans soaked in every moment, knowing they were witnessing history in the making. Seeing icons and top officials together reinforced how far women's cricket has come, from limited coverage and sparse crowds to packed international arenas and global attention.

As the final continues and the battle for glory unfolds, the atmosphere remains charged with anticipation. With heartfelt support from legends like Sachin Tendulkar and the backing of cricket’s top leadership, the stage is set for a thrilling finish and a defining moment in the journey of women's cricket.