Mumbaicha Raja In The House! Rohit Sharma Graces DY Patil Stadium To Cheer For Team India During IND W vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final; Video

Image: rushiii_12/X

Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma made a special appearance at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai as he turned up to support Team India in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final against South Africa. The star opener’s presence added star power to the grand occasion, drawing loud cheers from fans as he took his seat in the stands to witness the high-stakes clash unfold.

Rohit, who has always been a vocal supporter of women’s cricket, looked relaxed and proud as he watched the Indian team battle for glory on home soil. Cameras captured him applauding key moments and enjoying the intense final, reflecting the excitement and emotional energy inside the stadium. His presence also served as a major morale boost for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side as they aimed to script history in front of a passionate home crowd.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The sight of one of India's most celebrated modern-day cricketers watching the women chase world-championship dreams further highlighted the unity within Indian cricket and the growing prominence of the women’s game.

With legends, dignitaries, and a charged sea of supporters filling the stands, Rohit Sharma’s attendance underlined the magnitude of the moment and the pride the cricket fraternity feels for the women's team. His presence not only symbolized encouragement but also reflected the growing respect and recognition for women’s cricket in India, making the final even more meaningful and memorable for players and fans alike.