IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Weather Update: Will It Rain In Hobart As Team India Looks To Level Series?

Image: BCCI/X

The India vs Australia T20I series now shifts to Hobart, with both teams eyeing a crucial win to tilt the contest in their favour. Of the two matches played so far, one was washed out in Canberra, while Australia clinched victory in Melbourne to take an early lead in the series. The Men in Blue will be eager to bounce back when they take the field on Sunday, November 2, 2025, while the hosts will look to extend their dominance and tighten their grip on the series.

Will It rain in Hobart?

Rain has already disrupted two games on this tour — the Perth ODI and the Canberra T20I but fans can breathe easy this time. According to AccuWeather, there’s only a 1% chance of rain in Hobart on matchday, suggesting a full, uninterrupted contest is on the cards. That’s welcome news for cricket lovers hoping to see a proper battle between two world-class sides. Still, all eyes will be on the skies as the day unfolds.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

IND vs AUS: Head-to-Head in Hobart

Interestingly, India and Australia have never met in a T20 International at Hobart’s Bellerive Oval. The two sides have faced off here just once before, in a One Day International, where Australia triumphed by eight wickets.

Will India and Australia ring in changes?

India’s cricket selectors may need to rethink their strategy, especially when it comes to including Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI. Despite being the nation’s highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals and having recently made history as the first Indian to claim 100 wickets in this format, Arshdeep has struggled to cement a permanent spot. Rather than enjoying the freedom to bowl confidently, he often appears to be fighting to justify his selection, an issue that seems counterproductive given his impressive record.

In conditions like those in Australia’s early summer, which favor fast bowlers due to extra bounce and movement, it is puzzling to see a specialist pacer of Arshdeep’s calibre left out. His ability to bowl pinpoint yorkers and perform in high-pressure death overs makes him a vital asset for India’s bowling attack.

The team’s selection dilemmas do not end there. Shivam Dube, the designated all-rounder, batted low at No. 8 and did not bowl in the latest game. Given his known struggles against genuine pace and bouncing deliveries, his inclusion is questionable in these conditions. A specialist batter like Rinku Singh, known for his power-hitting and technique against fast bowling, could offer more impact.

Meanwhile, Australia faces their own challenges with Josh Hazlewood withdrawing from the series to prepare for the Ashes. However, the return of Glenn Maxwell after recovering from a wrist fracture is a significant boost, strengthening Australia’s batting lineup considerably. The big question is whether India make sthe comeback or will AUstralia pull ahead