 IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: India W Ranks 2nd For Losing Most Tosses In WWC History, Harmanpreet Kaur Loses 8 Out Of 9
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: India W Ranks 2nd For Losing Most Tosses In WWC History, Harmanpreet Kaur Loses 8 Out Of 9

IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: India W Ranks 2nd For Losing Most Tosses In WWC History, Harmanpreet Kaur Loses 8 Out Of 9

The Indian Women's Cricket Team is all set to face off against the South Africa Women's Team in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, today, on November 2. Although the toss of the most-awaited match was delayed due to a wet outfield, the result of the toss did not surprise the Indian side.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: India W Ranks 2nd For Losing Most Tosses In WWC History | X @icc

Navi Mumbai: The Indian Women's Cricket Team is all set to face off against the South Africa Women's Team in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, today on November 2. Although the toss of the most-awaited match was delayed due to a wet outfield, the result of the toss did not surprise the Indian side. South Africa W won the toss and have chosen to bowl first, making it India W's 8th out of 9 tosses in losing cause, apparently the most by any team since 1982.

The interesting record suggests that India W has become the 2nd most affected team for losing the maximum number of tosses in one women's World Cup edition. Team India W has won just one toss in the last 11 ODIs they have played. The winning toss came against Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025, and that game ended with no result at the same venue, last Sunday.

While India W has lost 8 tosses in this Women's World Cup edition, this is not their first time losing this many tosses. In 1982, the team lost 8 tosses in 12 matches they played, while England W lost 9 out of 13 in the same edition in 1982, making it the most by any team in the history of the tournament.

Read Also
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Shafali Verma & Smriti Mandhana Start Team...
article-image

Team’s losing most tosses in Women’s WC edition

FPJ Shorts
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Heartfelt Messages Pour In From Families Of Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Goud & Others | Video
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Heartfelt Messages Pour In From Families Of Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Goud & Others | Video
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Shafali Verma & Smriti Mandhana Start Team India's Charge With Flair; IND 31/0
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Shafali Verma & Smriti Mandhana Start Team India's Charge With Flair; IND 31/0
Ajit Pawar Re-Elected Unopposed As Maharashtra Olympic Association President For Fourth Term
Ajit Pawar Re-Elected Unopposed As Maharashtra Olympic Association President For Fourth Term
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC’s Attempt To Improve Morwadi Chowk Backfires, Worsening Traffic Congestion - VIDEOS
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC’s Attempt To Improve Morwadi Chowk Backfires, Worsening Traffic Congestion - VIDEOS

9 out of 13 - ENG-W in 1982

8 out of 9 - IND-W in 2025

8 out of 12 - IND-W in 1982

7 out of 7 - SL-W in 2000

7 out of 9 - SA-W in 2025

Team India's opponent in the ongoing fixture of the World Cup final, South Africa Women, has also been a bit unlucky in the tournament in terms of winning tosses. The team has lost 7 out of 9 tosses, making it in the top 5 of the list of teams losing the most number of tosses in one edition.

Read Also
IND W vs SA W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: How Much Prize Money Will Winner & Runners-Up Earn?
article-image

Breaking the curse, South Africa W has probably the most important toss of the tournament in the final match against Harmanpreet Kaur and company.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Horse Racing: Duke Of Tuscany Captures The RWITC Ltd Trophy

Pune Horse Racing: Duke Of Tuscany Captures The RWITC Ltd Trophy

IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: India W Ranks 2nd For Losing Most Tosses In WWC...

IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: India W Ranks 2nd For Losing Most Tosses In WWC...

IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Heartfelt Messages Pour In From Families Of Shafali...

IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Heartfelt Messages Pour In From Families Of Shafali...

IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Shafali Verma & Smriti Mandhana Start Team...

IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Shafali Verma & Smriti Mandhana Start Team...

IND Vs AUS 3rd T20: Team India Produce A Sensational Display To Beat Australia By 5 Wickets At...

IND Vs AUS 3rd T20: Team India Produce A Sensational Display To Beat Australia By 5 Wickets At...