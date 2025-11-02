IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: India W Ranks 2nd For Losing Most Tosses In WWC History, Harmanpreet Kaur Loses 8 Out Of 9

IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: India W Ranks 2nd For Losing Most Tosses In WWC History | X @icc

Navi Mumbai: The Indian Women's Cricket Team is all set to face off against the South Africa Women's Team in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, today on November 2. Although the toss of the most-awaited match was delayed due to a wet outfield, the result of the toss did not surprise the Indian side. South Africa W won the toss and have chosen to bowl first, making it India W's 8th out of 9 tosses in losing cause, apparently the most by any team since 1982.

The interesting record suggests that India W has become the 2nd most affected team for losing the maximum number of tosses in one women's World Cup edition. Team India W has won just one toss in the last 11 ODIs they have played. The winning toss came against Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025, and that game ended with no result at the same venue, last Sunday.

While India W has lost 8 tosses in this Women's World Cup edition, this is not their first time losing this many tosses. In 1982, the team lost 8 tosses in 12 matches they played, while England W lost 9 out of 13 in the same edition in 1982, making it the most by any team in the history of the tournament.

Team’s losing most tosses in Women’s WC edition

9 out of 13 - ENG-W in 1982

8 out of 9 - IND-W in 2025

8 out of 12 - IND-W in 1982

7 out of 7 - SL-W in 2000

7 out of 9 - SA-W in 2025

Team India's opponent in the ongoing fixture of the World Cup final, South Africa Women, has also been a bit unlucky in the tournament in terms of winning tosses. The team has lost 7 out of 9 tosses, making it in the top 5 of the list of teams losing the most number of tosses in one edition.

Breaking the curse, South Africa W has probably the most important toss of the tournament in the final match against Harmanpreet Kaur and company.