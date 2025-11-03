Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur Touches Coach Amol Muzumdar & Jay Shah's Feet After India Wins Women's World Cup Trophy

After years of agony Team India finally went onto capture their maiden Women's World Cup trophy in front of fans at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The women in Blue finally achived the goal under coach Amol Mazumdar's guidance. Following the victory Harman was seen touching coach Mazumdar's feet a moment which went viral on social media

She later touched ICC Chairman Jay Shah's feet while accepting the trophy on the podium

Amol Muzumdar on winning the World Cup trophy

Following the historic win Muzumdar was estatic and sahred his feelings. He said, "They say that if you want something dearly, and manifest it almost every moment (while also working towards it), the universe does conspire to provide it to you. And now, India have what they have always wanted. Pristine, tangible, and most importantly, theirs. But it did not always seem this way. Three group stage games threw their campaign into turmoil, only for India to smirk at that run of form, and then turn it up several notches when it really, really mattered.

He added, "I know for a fact that they have worked extremely hard for this, and it is a watershed moment for Indian cricket. In the final, packed ground, turns up with a magical innings, and then with the ball. That was one thing we spoke a lot about in the dressing room. Fielding and fitness was something we spoke about. They just turned it up on this day in the World Cup final - I could not have asked for more."

Redemption for Harmanpreet kaur and Amol Muzumdar

India captain Harmanpreet embraced her deputy Smriti Mandhana, with the two sharing an emotional moment after the former took de Klerk's catch while back pedaling at extra cover.

For Harmanpreet, knows how much it hurts to lose a final as it happened eight summers back and her girls didn't let her down. For head coach Amol Muzumdar, the 'Nearly Man' of Indian cricket, who couldn't wear the whites that he richly deserved, the global triumph with the women's national team would certainly heal those wounds that he has carried for years.