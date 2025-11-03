'The Girls Have Created History': Virat Kohli Pens Emotional Tribute As Team India Lifts Historic Maiden ICC Women's World Cup Title In Navi Mumbai

Image: Virat Kohli/BCCI/Instagram/X

India’s historic triumph in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final against South Africa has sparked celebrations across the nation, and among the proudest voices was that of Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli. After India defeated South Africa by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to lift their maiden women’s world title, Kohli took to Instagram to express his joy, admiration, and national pride.

Sharing a heartfelt message, Kohli wrote, “The girls have created history and I couldn’t be more proud as an Indian to see the hard work of so many years come to life finally. They deserve all the applause and a big congratulations to Harman and the whole team for achieving this historic feat. Also congratulations to the whole squad and the management for the work behind the scenes. Well done India. Enjoy the moment to the fullest. This will inspire generations of girls to take up the sport in our country. Jai Hind.”

Kohli’s tribute perfectly captured the emotions of millions of fans who witnessed India overcome South Africa on a monumental night. Led by fierce performances and unwavering self-belief, the Indian women produced a commanding all-round display to secure a 52-run victory and bring home the most prestigious global title in women's cricket.

The win has already begun to inspire celebrations across the country, and Kohli’s words served as a powerful reflection of the pride and faith the nation holds in its women cricketers. As fireworks lit up the Navi Mumbai sky and the trophy shined in Indian hands, his post resonated as a tribute to a milestone moment that will echo for generations.

With this victory, the Indian women’s team has not only lifted a trophy but ignited a dream, a future where countless young girls take up the sport, fueled by belief, ambition, and the legacy of their new world champions.