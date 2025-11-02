 Amanjot Kaur Produces Magic On Field To Take A Brilliant Run-Out Of Tazmin Brits During IND W vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAmanjot Kaur Produces Magic On Field To Take A Brilliant Run-Out Of Tazmin Brits During IND W vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final; Video

Amanjot Kaur Produces Magic On Field To Take A Brilliant Run-Out Of Tazmin Brits During IND W vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final; Video

The run-out not only thrilled the home crowd but also underscored how pivotal moments in the field can turn the tide in a World Cup final. Amanjot Kaur’s exceptional work on the field gave India a surge of confidence as they sought to maintain control over the match and put pressure on the South African batting lineup.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
Image: JioHotstar/X

Amanjot Kaur produced a sensational moment on the field during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, executing a brilliant run-out to dismiss South Africa’s Tazmin Brits. The wicket proved to be a crucial breakthrough for India at a key stage of the match, injecting energy and momentum into the home side.

Renuka Singh Thakur bowled a good-length delivery that nipped back from the middle, forcing Brits into a shot toward the mid-wicket region. Seeing an opportunity, Brits called for a quick single but ran at the danger end, unaware of Kaur’s sharp anticipation. Demonstrating remarkable reflexes and precision, Amanjot Kaur collected the ball on the bounce and launched a perfect direct hit at the bowling end. Brits was caught short of her crease and had to depart after scoring 23 runs off 35 balls.

At the time, South Africa stood at 51/1, and this breakthrough provided a timely boost for India. The combination of Thakur’s disciplined bowling and Kaur’s alert fielding highlighted India’s readiness and sharpness in the field, reinforcing the importance of athleticism and awareness in high-pressure encounters.

The run-out not only thrilled the home crowd but also underscored how pivotal moments in the field can turn the tide in a World Cup final. Amanjot Kaur’s exceptional work on the field gave India a surge of confidence as they sought to maintain control over the match and put pressure on the South African batting lineup.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Stop Heavy Vehicles On WEH During Rush Hours To Ease Traffic, Says MP Piyush Goyal; Reviews Key Projects Ahead Of BMC Elections
Mumbai: Stop Heavy Vehicles On WEH During Rush Hours To Ease Traffic, Says MP Piyush Goyal; Reviews Key Projects Ahead Of BMC Elections
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: South Africa Steadily Progressing The Run Chase; SA 174-5
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: South Africa Steadily Progressing The Run Chase; SA 174-5
Punjab News: Newspaper Deliveries Delayed After Police Vehicle Checks, Opposition Slams AAP Govt - VIDEO
Punjab News: Newspaper Deliveries Delayed After Police Vehicle Checks, Opposition Slams AAP Govt - VIDEO
Mumbai News: Marine Pilot Duped Of ₹65 Lakh In Fake Flat Deal; Khar Police Book Four
Mumbai News: Marine Pilot Duped Of ₹65 Lakh In Fake Flat Deal; Khar Police Book Four

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: South Africa Steadily Progressing The Run...

IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: South Africa Steadily Progressing The Run...

'Will India Lift The Cup?': Netizens Set X Ablaze Amid IND W vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025...

'Will India Lift The Cup?': Netizens Set X Ablaze Amid IND W vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025...

Paris Masters Prize Money: How Much Money Did Jannik Sinner Win After Lifting The Title?

Paris Masters Prize Money: How Much Money Did Jannik Sinner Win After Lifting The Title?

Amanjot Kaur Produces Magic On Field To Take A Brilliant Run-Out Of Tazmin Brits During IND W vs SA...

Amanjot Kaur Produces Magic On Field To Take A Brilliant Run-Out Of Tazmin Brits During IND W vs SA...

‘Panauti Ka Saudagar’: Netizens React After R Ashwin’s Tweet Jinxes Shafali Verma’s Century...

‘Panauti Ka Saudagar’: Netizens React After R Ashwin’s Tweet Jinxes Shafali Verma’s Century...