Amanjot Kaur Produces Magic On Field To Take A Brilliant Run-Out Of Tazmin Brits During IND W vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final; Video

Amanjot Kaur produced a sensational moment on the field during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, executing a brilliant run-out to dismiss South Africa’s Tazmin Brits. The wicket proved to be a crucial breakthrough for India at a key stage of the match, injecting energy and momentum into the home side.

Renuka Singh Thakur bowled a good-length delivery that nipped back from the middle, forcing Brits into a shot toward the mid-wicket region. Seeing an opportunity, Brits called for a quick single but ran at the danger end, unaware of Kaur’s sharp anticipation. Demonstrating remarkable reflexes and precision, Amanjot Kaur collected the ball on the bounce and launched a perfect direct hit at the bowling end. Brits was caught short of her crease and had to depart after scoring 23 runs off 35 balls.

At the time, South Africa stood at 51/1, and this breakthrough provided a timely boost for India. The combination of Thakur’s disciplined bowling and Kaur’s alert fielding highlighted India’s readiness and sharpness in the field, reinforcing the importance of athleticism and awareness in high-pressure encounters.

The run-out not only thrilled the home crowd but also underscored how pivotal moments in the field can turn the tide in a World Cup final. Amanjot Kaur’s exceptional work on the field gave India a surge of confidence as they sought to maintain control over the match and put pressure on the South African batting lineup.