 Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues, Teammates & Coaching Staff Sing Secret Team Anthem After Women’s World Cup Triumph
The song, which had been kept under wraps for four years, was revealed in style as the entire Indian women’s team sang it together. In BCCI’s latest video, Jemimah Rodrigues shared the story behind it.

Updated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 11:50 AM IST
Celebrations continued for the Indian Women's team even after the lights of the DY Patil stadium were out. The entire team, along with the coaching staff, stood right in the middle of the pitch to unveil the long-awaited team anthem song. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team finally got their hands on the trophy after beating South Africa by 52 runs in front of jam packed stadium.

Jemimah Rodrigues unveils the anthem song

The song, which had been kept under wraps for four years, was revealed in style as the entire Indian women’s team sang it together. In BCCI’s latest video, Jemimah Rodrigues shared the story behind it. She said, “We decided almost four years ago that we would only reveal our team song when we win the World Cup. And tonight is the night,". She, along with teammates and support staff, sang, ‘Hum Hain Team India, Hum Saath Mein Jeetenge!’

Jemimah's journey to glory

A year ago, Jemimah Rodrigues' journey was far from smooth. She had faced a religious controversy involving her father. However, a year later, Jemimah scripted a remarkable comeback. She played one of the biggest knock of her career during the semi-final against Australia. The Mumbai cricketer's unbeaten 127 was studded with 14 boundaries, which helped India to the highest successful chase in women’s ODI history and sealed a spot in the final. While she failed to replicate the form in the final but her energy on the field contributed to the team's sucess.

BCCI Announces ₹51-Crore reward for team & support Staff

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia reportedly announced a ₹51 crore reward for the players and support staff, hailing the victory as a “monumental achievement that will take Indian women’s cricket to a new level.” India are now the 4th different side to win the Women's World Cup. They have joined the likes of Australia (7), England (4), and New Zealand (1).

