'When You Give Wings To A Dream...': Mithali Raj Pens Emotional Tribute As Team India Lifts Historic Maiden ICC Women's World Cup Title

Image: Mithali Raj/X

Mithali Raj, former Indian captain and one of the greatest ambassadors of women's cricket, expressed heartfelt pride and emotion on social media after India secured their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title with a commanding 52-run victory over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Reflecting on the historic moment, she wrote that what unfolded last night was proof that when a dream is given wings, it truly can soar. Her words carried the weight of a journey that has spanned decades, built on grit, belief, and an unshakable faith in the potential of Indian women’s cricket.

Raj hailed the brilliance of the Indian players who delivered a performance worthy of a world title, yet she was equally emphatic in acknowledging the ecosystem that made it possible. She highlighted that this triumph is not the result of overnight success, but a culmination of four years of planning, vision, and relentless support. When Jay Shah served as BCCI Secretary, she noted, the board implemented groundbreaking initiatives that fundamentally altered the trajectory of women’s cricket in India. Equal match fees, the launch of the Women’s Premier League, strengthening of domestic pathways, India A tours, and a flourishing U19 system laid the foundation for excellence and belief. These steps ensured that young girls entering the game no longer just dreamed of opportunity, they prepared for it, expecting it as their rightful future.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She also credited the ICC for continuing to elevate the women's game globally, pointing out the significance of India hosting the World Cup and the prize pool being increased to 13.88 million dollars, a four-fold rise that reflects how far the sport has come in visibility, recognition, and investment. To Mithali, this moment is not merely a trophy on a shelf, but a milestone in a movement that has brought women’s cricket into a new era of respect, ambition, and possibility.

In her message, she beautifully acknowledged every parent, coach, mentor, and supporter who stands behind a young girl dreaming of wearing India’s blue jersey. For them, and for every aspiring cricketer watching from school grounds and small towns across the country, this victory serves as a powerful reminder that dreams take flight when they are nurtured, protected, and given the support they deserve. India’s triumph is more than a sporting achievement; it is a promise to future generations that belief, opportunity, and perseverance can transform hope into history.

IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Team India Players Show Class As They Comfort Heartbroken South African Squad After Historic Win In Navi Mumbai; Video

India’s maiden ICC Women’s World Cup triumph at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai was a moment of unmatched pride, emotion, and celebration. Yet, amidst the fireworks and jubilation following their 52-run victory over South Africa, the Indian players showed the world why sport is more than just winning trophies, it is also about respect, empathy, and shared spirit.

After the final wicket fell and the crowd erupted in celebration, several South African players were visibly emotional, having fought valiantly throughout the tournament and in the final. India’s players took a moment to walk toward their opponents, offering hugs, words of comfort, and gestures of support. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, along with senior players and youngsters alike, made sure the South African team felt acknowledged for their effort and journey to the final.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While the Indian camp celebrated a dream fulfilled, their maiden Women’s World Cup title, they did so with grace and humility. For South Africa, who had pushed India with a spirited fight, the loss was heartbreaking. But the sight of Indian players consoling their rivals added a layer of warmth to a historic night, reflecting the deep bonds and mutual respect shared across international women’s cricket.

This touching moment stood as a reminder that the beauty of the sport lies not only in victory, but in humanity and sportsmanship. As India savored one of their greatest cricketing achievements, they also won hearts with their class and compassion.