 Iconic! Harmanpreet Kaur Dances In Jubilation As A Young Fan Plays Dhol After Team India's Historic ICC Women's World Cup Victory; Video
As celebrations continued long into the evening, Harmanpreet’s dance with the young dhol player became a symbol of joy, hope, and inspiration, embodying the historic triumph of Indian women’s cricket and the promise of even brighter days ahead.

Monday, November 03, 2025
Image: Punjab Kings/X

India’s maiden ICC Women’s World Cup triumph was not only a historic sporting achievement but also a celebration full of joy, music, and heartwarming moments. After securing a commanding 52-run victory over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the players and fans soaked in the euphoria of a long-awaited milestone for Indian women’s cricket.

Among the most endearing sights was Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur sharing a spontaneous, joyous moment with a young boy playing the dhol. As the drumbeat filled the environment, Harmanpreet could be seen dancing alongside the child, her infectious energy lighting up the celebrations. The playful interaction captured the spirit of the occasion, reflecting the happiness, relief, and pride of the team after years of dedication and hard work.

The scene quickly became emblematic of the day, a blend of sporting excellence, youthful energy, and cultural festivity. Harmanpreet’s ability to connect with fans, young and old alike, underscored the unifying power of cricket in India. While the team had battled fiercely on the field to claim the World Cup, moments like these off the pitch showed the human side of champions, reminding fans why the sport resonates so deeply.

As celebrations continued long into the evening, Harmanpreet’s dance with the young dhol player became a symbol of joy, hope, and inspiration, embodying the historic triumph of Indian women’s cricket and the promise of even brighter days ahead.

'My Daughter Has Shown...': Jemimah Rodrigues' Mother Praises Her Fighting Spirit After Team India's Historic Title Win In Navi Mumbai; Video

India’s maiden ICC Women’s World Cup triumph has ignited emotions across the country, and among the proudest voices is Lavita Rodrigues, mother of star batter Jemimah Rodrigues. Speaking after the historic victory, she expressed immense pride in her daughter and the Indian team’s resilience throughout the tournament.

Lavita praised Jemimah’s determination, saying, “My daughter has shown a fighting spirit on the field. She always runs to us because she knows that her mother, father and brother will never leave her.” Her words reflected the deeply rooted family support system that has shaped Jemimah’s cricketing journey, reinforcing how emotional strength often fuels sporting excellence.

She also revealed the family’s unwavering confidence throughout the knockout stages, adding, “We spoke to her and we were always sure that we would beat Australia.” That belief proved prophetic, as India not only overcame Australia in the semi-final but went on to dominate South Africa in a commanding 52-run victory at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to lift their maiden Women's World Cup trophy.

The triumph marks a defining chapter in Indian cricket, powered by a blend of youthful fire, fearless cricket, and emotional backing from families who stood behind the players every step of the way. Jemimah’s story, supported by a steadfast home and celebrated by a proud mother, embodies the spirit of this historic achievement and the promise of an even brighter future for women’s cricket in India.

