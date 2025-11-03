Sportvot x FPJ: Community League (TCL) U-14 Football Tournament Delivers Action-Packed Matches

The Community League (TCL) U-14 football tournament continued its thrilling run in Bangalore, delivering an action-packed day filled with high-energy performances and exceptional young talent on display. The tournament, aimed at nurturing grassroots football, saw four competitive fixtures where teams showcased discipline, sharp passing, and strong tactical play.

In the first match of the day, BBFS Snipers fought hard but fell short as Bangalore City FC secured a confident 4–2 victory. Both sides displayed equal attacking intent with two shots on target each, while maintaining a clean disciplinary sheet.

The second match witnessed a dominant performance by Alchemy Ignis, who triumphed 5–0 over Alchemy Terra. Ignis controlled the game with precision, registering five shots on target and not allowing their opponents any opportunities.

South United FC continued the momentum in Match 3, overpowering Sporthood with a resounding 8–0 win. South United were sharp on the attack, recording eight shots on target in a flawless performance.

Wrapping up the day, The Sports School delivered a clinical display with a 7–0 victory against Samurai Bangalore FA, showcasing exceptional finishing and solid defensive organization.

With no fouls, bookings, or offsides recorded across matches, the young talents demonstrated remarkable discipline and sportsmanship, making the league a shining example of grassroots football excellence.