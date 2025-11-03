Don Bosco, Holy Family & Bombay Scottish Register Thrilling Wins In Dream Sports-MSSA U-14 Boys Division

Representative Image |

The Dream Sports-MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament continued with a packed schedule of U-14 Boys 1st Division matches at the Wings Sports Centre, showcasing strong performances and clinical finishing from some of Mumbai’s top school teams.

Don Bosco ‘A’ (Matunga) opened the day with a solid 2–0 win over Lakshadham (Goregaon), courtesy of goals from Rana Rachakonda and Aaradha Tupe. Holy Family ‘A’ (Andheri) followed with a confident 3–0 victory against AVM (Bandra), powered by a brace from Ayan Shaikh and a strike from Rian Rosario.

Bombay Scottish ‘A’ (Mahim) impressed in their outing, cruising past VCW Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) 4–0. Captain Idhant Pai led from the front with a brace, while Kayhaan Dee and Ethan Taites added one each. St. Mary’s ICSE (Mazagaon) edged St. Lawrence (Kandivali) 1–0 in a tightly fought match, with Jaiveer Tawde scoring the decisive goal.

St. Dominic Savio (Andheri) registered a narrow 1–0 victory over Jamnabai Narsee International (Juhu) through Advait Vatiolikal’s strike. In one of the most evenly matched fixtures of the day, St. Stanislaus ‘A’ (Bandra) and Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) played out a 2–2 draw, with Jaden Dais and Sharv Kamtekar scoring for Stanislaus, while Viaan Shah struck twice for Jamnabai.

Smt. R.S.B AVM (Juhu) produced a standout performance, defeating Parle Tilak SSC (Vile Parle) 4–0. Captain Krsn Shetty led the charge with a hat-trick, supported by a goal from Vihaan Arora. Rounding off the day, Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) secured a composed 2–0 win over St. Paul (Dadar), with goals from Ameya Vanikar and Arjun Surana.

Brief Scores

U-14 Boys 1st Division (Venue: Wings Sports Centre)

Don Bosco ‘A’ (Matunga) 2 (R. Rachakonda, A. Tupe) bt Lakshadham (Goregaon) 0

Holy Family ‘A’ (Andheri) 3 (A. Shaikh 2, R. Rosario) bt AVM (Bandra) 0

Bombay Scottish ‘A’ (Mahim) 4 (I. Pai 2 [Capt], K. Dee, E. Taites) bt VCW Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) 0

St. Mary’s ICSE (Mazagaon) 1 (J. Tawde) bt St. Lawrence (Kandivali) 0

St. Dominic Savio (Andheri) 1 (A. Vatiolikal) bt Jamnabai Narsee Int. (Juhu) 0

St. Stanislaus ‘A’ (Bandra) 2 (J. Dais, S. Kamtekar) drew with Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) 2 (V. Shah 2)

Smt. R.S.B AVM (Juhu) 4 (K. Shetty 3 [Capt], V. Arora) bt Parle Tilak SSC (Vile Parle) 0

Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) 2 (A. Vanikar, A. Surana) bt St. Paul (Dadar) 0