 Pesi Shroff Clinches Champion Trainer Title While A. Sandesh Dominates Jockey Stand
Winning, they say, is a habit — and no one lives that mantra better than trainer Pesi Shroff. As the curtains fell on the Pune racing season on Sunday, the master trainer once again stood tall, claiming the champion trainer’s title with 14 victories, edging out veteran Imtiaz Sait by a single win. The ever-reliable Narendra Lagad finished a close third with 12.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 10:21 PM IST
article-image
Horse Racing | Credits: X

For Shroff, numbers are incidental; excellence is instinctive.

“I don’t really keep count,” he smiled, ever modest. “It’s passion that keeps me going.”

Among racing circles, he’s often called the silent assassin — calm in demeanour, ruthless in results.

If Pesi ruled from the trainers’ stand, A. Sandesh was the undisputed king in the saddle. The champion jockey, who rose from the quiet hill station of Matheran, turned on the thunder this season with 33 wins — more than double that of his nearest rival, Vivek G (15), while Antony Raj S finished third with 14.

“I owe it all to the trainers and owners who trust me,” said Sandesh, flashing his trademark grin after receiving the Champion Jockey trophy. “Racing teaches you humility — one day you’re on top, the next you’re chasing.”

For the fans, Sandesh’s dashing finishes were a reminder that flair and focus can still coexist in Indian racing.

The Vijay B. Shirke & Family team emerged as the Leading Owners, clocking ₹52.83 lakh in earnings — a reflection of both their commitment and consistency through the monsoon meet.

Once again, the Pune Racecourse reaffirmed its status as one of India’s finest monsoon racing tracks. Framed by rolling greens and cooled by the season’s rains, the circuit offered a perfect test of speed, stamina, and skill, a blend no other track quite matches.

The other champions

Jockey claiming allowance: Aditya Waydande

Leading apprentice jockey: Aditya Waydande

Leading  Stud Farm: Equus

