Amol Muzumdar Joins Elite List Of Coaches Winning ICC Trophies For Team India; Check Out Details

Amol Muzumdar has etched his name into Indian cricket history by becoming one of the rare coaches to lead a Team India side to an ICC tournament triumph. With India’s women securing their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title in 2025, Muzumdar joins an elite list of coaches whose guidance has delivered trophies on the global stage.

Over the decades, only a select few coaches have guided India to ICC glory. The legendary P.R. Man Singh led India to the historic 1983 Men’s World Cup victory, while John Wright masterminded the 2002 Champions Trophy success. Lalchand Rajput guided the men to the inaugural T20 World Cup title in 2007, and Gary Kirsten’s coaching brilliance brought India the 2011 Men’s World Cup. Duncan Fletcher oversaw the 2013 Champions Trophy triumph, and more recently, Rahul Dravid and Gautam Gambhir added T20 and Champions Trophy titles respectively in 2024 and 2025.

Amol Muzumdar now stands out as the first women’s team coach to achieve such a feat, highlighting the growing stature and success of Indian women’s cricket on the global stage. While all previous trophy-winning coaches had been at the helm of the men’s team, Muzumdar’s success underscores the evolution, professionalism, and rising prominence of the women’s game in India.

His achievement not only celebrates the team’s historic World Cup victory but also cements Muzumdar’s legacy as a coach capable of inspiring excellence, strategy, and resilience in Indian cricket. As the women’s game continues to grow, Muzumdar’s name will be remembered alongside the men’s coaching legends who have brought India ICC glory.

IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Team India Players Show Class As They Comfort Heartbroken South African Squad After Historic Win In Navi Mumbai; Video

India’s maiden ICC Women’s World Cup triumph at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai was a moment of unmatched pride, emotion, and celebration. Yet, amidst the fireworks and jubilation following their 52-run victory over South Africa, the Indian players showed the world why sport is more than just winning trophies, it is also about respect, empathy, and shared spirit.

After the final wicket fell and the crowd erupted in celebration, several South African players were visibly emotional, having fought valiantly throughout the tournament and in the final. India’s players took a moment to walk toward their opponents, offering hugs, words of comfort, and gestures of support. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, along with senior players and youngsters alike, made sure the South African team felt acknowledged for their effort and journey to the final.

While the Indian camp celebrated a dream fulfilled, their maiden Women’s World Cup title, they did so with grace and humility. For South Africa, who had pushed India with a spirited fight, the loss was heartbreaking. But the sight of Indian players consoling their rivals added a layer of warmth to a historic night, reflecting the deep bonds and mutual respect shared across international women’s cricket.

This touching moment stood as a reminder that the beauty of the sport lies not only in victory, but in humanity and sportsmanship. As India savored one of their greatest cricketing achievements, they also won hearts with their class and compassion.