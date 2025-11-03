'If You Are Envious...': Shikha Pandey Fires Shot At Jemimah Rodrigues' Critics After Team India's Iconic ICC Women's World Cup Title Win

Image: Shikha Pandey/Instagram

Veteran Indian pacer Shikha Pandey joined the wave of heartfelt tributes as India celebrated their historic maiden ICC Women’s World Cup triumph. India defeated South Africa by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, lifting the trophy and ushering in a golden chapter for women’s cricket in the country. Amid the nationwide celebration, Pandey took to X to applaud one of the tournament’s standout performers: Jemimah Rodrigues.

Rodrigues, whose grit, consistency, and composure under pressure played a pivotal role in India’s title-winning campaign, earned widespread admiration from fans and cricketing peers alike. Pandey’s message captured that sentiment with affection and humour. She posted, “Just putting this out for anyone who needs to hear the obvious - Yes, Jemi is God’s favourite child and if you are envious..umm..sorry, no one can help you!”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Her playful yet heartfelt remark highlighted the admiration within the cricket fraternity for Rodrigues’ talent and temperament. Pandey’s words also reflected the camaraderie and pride shared among former and current players as India reached this once-elusive milestone in women’s cricket.

Rodrigues’ performances, defined by her fearless strokeplay, maturity, and infectious energy, became a cornerstone of India’s success. As celebrations continue across the nation, tributes like Pandey’s underscore not just a world title, but a monumental breakthrough powered by self-belief, sisterhood, and sporting excellence.

'My Daughter Has Shown...': Jemimah Rodrigues' Mother Praises Her Fighting Spirit After Team India's Historic Title Win In Navi Mumbai; Video

India’s maiden ICC Women’s World Cup triumph has ignited emotions across the country, and among the proudest voices is Lavita Rodrigues, mother of star batter Jemimah Rodrigues. Speaking after the historic victory, she expressed immense pride in her daughter and the Indian team’s resilience throughout the tournament.

Lavita praised Jemimah’s determination, saying, “My daughter has shown a fighting spirit on the field. She always runs to us because she knows that her mother, father and brother will never leave her.” Her words reflected the deeply rooted family support system that has shaped Jemimah’s cricketing journey, reinforcing how emotional strength often fuels sporting excellence.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She also revealed the family’s unwavering confidence throughout the knockout stages, adding, “We spoke to her and we were always sure that we would beat Australia.” That belief proved prophetic, as India not only overcame Australia in the semi-final but went on to dominate South Africa in a commanding 52-run victory at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to lift their maiden Women's World Cup trophy.

The triumph marks a defining chapter in Indian cricket, powered by a blend of youthful fire, fearless cricket, and emotional backing from families who stood behind the players every step of the way. Jemimah’s story, supported by a steadfast home and celebrated by a proud mother, embodies the spirit of this historic achievement and the promise of an even brighter future for women’s cricket in India.