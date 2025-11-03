'Women Are Not Required To Play Cricket': Sourav Ganguly's Old Video Resurfaces After Team India Lifts Historic Maiden World Cup Title; WATCH

Image: ImHydro45/BCCi/X

The celebration surrounding India’s maiden ICC Women’s World Cup triumph has been filled with pride, emotion, and history-making energy. A convincing 52-run victory over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai sealed a moment generations of cricketers and fans dreamed of. Yet, amid the applause and national joy, an old video featuring former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has resurfaced online, sparking widespread debate and reflection.

The clip, from a past interview on Bengali news channel ABP Ananda, shows Ganguly in a light-hearted conversation about Arjun Tendulkar’s cricketing journey. The anchor posed a playful yet pointed question: what if Ganguly’s daughter Sana expressed a desire to pursue cricket? Ganguly responded, “I'll tell her not to because women are not required to play cricket.” At the time, the comment appeared casual, framed in a joking manner during a friendly conversation. But in the wake of India’s monumental women’s cricket achievement, the resurfaced video has drawn renewed attention and criticism.

Social media users have highlighted the contrast between that remark and the current moment, where India’s women have redefined what is possible, inspiring millions and proving their place in the sport at the highest level. Many fans are pointing out how far women’s cricket has come, not only on the field, with exceptional performances and match-winning campaigns, but also in the fight for respect, investment, and recognition.

While Ganguly has long been credited with reshaping Indian cricket's culture and nurturing talent during his captaincy era, the video serves as a reminder of how perceptions and conversations around women in sports have evolved. The Indian women's team’s triumph has become a symbol of that transformation, a statement that dreams deserve equal space, and passion knows no gender.

As the nation celebrates this historic moment, the resurfaced clip has sparked discussion not just about past attitudes, but about how far the sport has travelled, and how vital continued support and belief are in the journey ahead. In this golden chapter for Indian women’s cricket, the voices, achievements, and aspirations of women have spoken louder than any outdated notion ever could.

'When You Give Wings To A Dream...': Mithali Raj Pens Emotional Tribute As Team India Lifts Historic Maiden ICC Women's World Cup Title

Mithali Raj, former Indian captain and one of the greatest ambassadors of women's cricket, expressed heartfelt pride and emotion on social media after India secured their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title with a commanding 52-run victory over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Reflecting on the historic moment, she wrote that what unfolded last night was proof that when a dream is given wings, it truly can soar. Her words carried the weight of a journey that has spanned decades, built on grit, belief, and an unshakable faith in the potential of Indian women’s cricket.

Raj hailed the brilliance of the Indian players who delivered a performance worthy of a world title, yet she was equally emphatic in acknowledging the ecosystem that made it possible. She highlighted that this triumph is not the result of overnight success, but a culmination of four years of planning, vision, and relentless support. When Jay Shah served as BCCI Secretary, she noted, the board implemented groundbreaking initiatives that fundamentally altered the trajectory of women’s cricket in India. Equal match fees, the launch of the Women’s Premier League, strengthening of domestic pathways, India A tours, and a flourishing U19 system laid the foundation for excellence and belief. These steps ensured that young girls entering the game no longer just dreamed of opportunity, they prepared for it, expecting it as their rightful future.

She also credited the ICC for continuing to elevate the women's game globally, pointing out the significance of India hosting the World Cup and the prize pool being increased to 13.88 million dollars, a four-fold rise that reflects how far the sport has come in visibility, recognition, and investment. To Mithali, this moment is not merely a trophy on a shelf, but a milestone in a movement that has brought women’s cricket into a new era of respect, ambition, and possibility.

In her message, she beautifully acknowledged every parent, coach, mentor, and supporter who stands behind a young girl dreaming of wearing India’s blue jersey. For them, and for every aspiring cricketer watching from school grounds and small towns across the country, this victory serves as a powerful reminder that dreams take flight when they are nurtured, protected, and given the support they deserve. India’s triumph is more than a sporting achievement; it is a promise to future generations that belief, opportunity, and perseverance can transform hope into history.