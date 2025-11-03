IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Team India Players Dance Alongside Pratika Rawal In A Heartwarming Moment After Historic Title Win; Video

Image: X

India’s historic triumph in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai was followed by scenes of pure emotion, unity, and celebration. Among the most heartwarming moments was the sight of the Indian players dancing and rejoicing with Pratika Rawal, who had unfortunately been ruled out of the tournament earlier due to injury. India defeated South Africa by 52 runs to clinch their maiden World Cup title, and in that moment of glory, Rawal’s teammates made sure she felt every bit a champion.

Rawal, who had been a vital member of the squad before her injury setback, arrived on the field in a wheelchair, later seen supported by crutches. The players ran towards her immediately, embracing her in a moment that highlighted the deep bond within the team. With music playing, the squad formed a circle around Rawal, dancing with her, cheering for her, and lifting her spirits as she smiled. It was a powerful reminder that cricket is not just about those who take the field, but also about the ones who fight, sacrifice, and stand behind the team through every challenge.

As fireworks lit up the Navi Mumbai sky, one of the defining images of the night became not just the trophy in Indian hands, but the unity and love displayed by the squad. This moment will be remembered not only for the glory of winning the World Cup, but for the grace and heart that defined the champions of India.