 Adorable Moment! Jannik Sinner Warms Hearts By Gifting T-Shirt To A Young Fan After Paris Masters Title Win; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAdorable Moment! Jannik Sinner Warms Hearts By Gifting T-Shirt To A Young Fan After Paris Masters Title Win; Video

Adorable Moment! Jannik Sinner Warms Hearts By Gifting T-Shirt To A Young Fan After Paris Masters Title Win; Video

The victory itself was hard-earned, with Sinner displaying poise and precision throughout his straight-sets win. But it was his gesture afterward that drew admiration across the tennis world, reinforcing why he is seen not just as one of the sport’s brightest talents, but also one of its kindest ambassadors.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 05:32 PM IST
article-image
Image: The Tennis Letter/X

Jannik Sinner added yet another heartwarming chapter to his rising legacy, not only lifting the Paris Masters title but also winning hearts with a touching gesture off the court. After defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6(4) in the final, the young Italian star delighted fans during the post-match autograph session.

While signing memorabilia and engaging with supporters, Sinner noticed a young boy. Rather than simply signing an autograph, he walked to his car, retrieved a match shirt, and gifted it to the young fan. The boy, overwhelmed with emotion, shared a warm hug with Sinner, creating a moment that quickly went viral and captured the spirit of sportsmanship and humility.

Read Also
Paris Masters Prize Money: How Much Money Did Jannik Sinner Win After Lifting The Title?
article-image
Read Also
Bizarre Scenes! Alexander Bublik Wins Audacious Point With Underarm Serve Against Jannik Sinner At...
article-image

The victory itself was hard-earned, with Sinner displaying poise and precision throughout his straight-sets win. But it was his gesture afterward that drew admiration across the tennis world, reinforcing why he is seen not just as one of the sport’s brightest talents, but also one of its kindest ambassadors.

Bizarre Scenes! Jannik Sinner's Shoe Falls Apart Mid-Rally During Vienna Open Match Against Flavio Cobolli; Video

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: Brawl Over Chicken Leg Piece Turns Wedding Feast Into Chaos In Bijnor; Video
Uttar Pradesh: Brawl Over Chicken Leg Piece Turns Wedding Feast Into Chaos In Bijnor; Video
High-Voltage Drama Caught On Camera: Jharkhand CO Caught Red-Handed By Wife With His Girlfriend Inside Official Residence In Garhwa
High-Voltage Drama Caught On Camera: Jharkhand CO Caught Red-Handed By Wife With His Girlfriend Inside Official Residence In Garhwa
IPL 2026 Retention Deadline: No Homecoming For Washington Sundar As GT Reject CSK Trade, KL Rahul To KKR Unlikely - Report
IPL 2026 Retention Deadline: No Homecoming For Washington Sundar As GT Reject CSK Trade, KL Rahul To KKR Unlikely - Report
BTSC Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 1,907 Posts Ends Soon; Check Details Here
BTSC Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 1,907 Posts Ends Soon; Check Details Here

Jannik Sinner advanced to the quarterfinals of the Vienna Open after a straight-sets victory over fellow Italian Flavio Cobolli, winning 6-2, 7-6. However, the match featured a bizarre moment during the first set when Sinner lost a point after his shoe broke in the middle of a rally.

The incident unfolded early in the opening set as Sinner, attempting to chase down a wide shot, suddenly couldn't run swiftly. Cameras later revealed that his shoe had torn apart, forcing him to stop mid-point. Cobolli, seizing the moment, easily won the rally, while Sinner appeared frustrated by the equipment malfunction.

Despite the unusual setback, Sinner quickly composed himself, changed shoes, and resumed play with renewed focus. He dominated the rest of the first set 6-2 and edged out his countryman in a tightly contested second-set tiebreak.

With the win, Sinner continues his strong indoor hard-court season and moves one step closer to securing a semifinal spot in Vienna, while fans are still talking about the rare “shoe-break” moment that briefly stopped the show.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sportvot x FPJ: Gorilla Samash Trophy 2025 Witness Thrilling Action

Sportvot x FPJ: Gorilla Samash Trophy 2025 Witness Thrilling Action

IPL 2026 Retention Deadline: No Homecoming For Washington Sundar As GT Reject CSK Trade, KL Rahul To...

IPL 2026 Retention Deadline: No Homecoming For Washington Sundar As GT Reject CSK Trade, KL Rahul To...

Adorable Moment! Jannik Sinner Warms Hearts By Gifting T-Shirt To A Young Fan After Paris Masters...

Adorable Moment! Jannik Sinner Warms Hearts By Gifting T-Shirt To A Young Fan After Paris Masters...

'Women Are Not Required To Play Cricket': Sourav Ganguly's Old Video Resurfaces After Team India...

'Women Are Not Required To Play Cricket': Sourav Ganguly's Old Video Resurfaces After Team India...

'Team That Refused To Back Down': Rishabh Pant Congratulates Women's Team After World Cup Win

'Team That Refused To Back Down': Rishabh Pant Congratulates Women's Team After World Cup Win