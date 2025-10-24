Bizarre Scenes! Alexander Bublik Wins Audacious Point With Underarm Serve Against Jannik Sinner At Vienna Open; Video 

Image: Tennis TV/X

In a moment that perfectly captured his flair and unpredictability, Alexander Bublik pulled off a cheeky underarm serve to win a point against Jannik Sinner during their Vienna Open 2025 quarterfinal clash on Friday. The bold move came in the first set and drew loud applause from the crowd, who are well aware of Bublik’s reputation for unconventional tactics.

Facing one of the most consistent players on tour, Bublik surprised Sinner by delivering an unexpected underarm serve that barely bounced before the Italian could react. Caught off guard, Sinner rushed forward but failed to return it cleanly, prompting cheers and laughter from the spectators as Bublik grinned toward his box.

The Kazakh player has long been known for his creative and daring approach to the game, often using drop shots, tweener returns, and trick serves to break rhythm and unsettle opponents. This latest moment added another entertaining chapter to his highlight reel.

While the match is still in progress, the underarm serve point has already become one of the standout moments of the tournament, showcasing Bublik’s fearless personality and his knack for bringing theatre to the tennis court. Whether it will translate into a victory against Sinner remains to be seen, but for now, Bublik has once again proven that style can coexist with substance on the ATP Tour.

Bizarre Scenes! Jannik Sinner's Shoe Falls Apart Mid-Rally During Vienna Open Match Against Flavio Cobolli; Video

Jannik Sinner advanced to the quarterfinals of the Vienna Open after a straight-sets victory over fellow Italian Flavio Cobolli, winning 6-2, 7-6. However, the match featured a bizarre moment during the first set when Sinner lost a point after his shoe broke in the middle of a rally.

The incident unfolded early in the opening set as Sinner, attempting to chase down a wide shot, suddenly couldn't run swiftly. Cameras later revealed that his shoe had torn apart, forcing him to stop mid-point. Cobolli, seizing the moment, easily won the rally, while Sinner appeared frustrated by the equipment malfunction.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Despite the unusual setback, Sinner quickly composed himself, changed shoes, and resumed play with renewed focus. He dominated the rest of the first set 6-2 and edged out his countryman in a tightly contested second-set tiebreak.

With the win, Sinner continues his strong indoor hard-court season and moves one step closer to securing a semifinal spot in Vienna, while fans are still talking about the rare “shoe-break” moment that briefly stopped the show.