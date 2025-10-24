Sportvot x FPJ: SportVot Set To Stream Exciting Sporting Events Action 

As the festive season continues, sports fans across the country are in for an exciting weekend of live sporting action. SportVot, India’s leading grassroots sports streaming platform, is all set to broadcast a series of upcoming events featuring young and emerging talent from across the nation.

The spotlight will be on the 43rd Kishor/Kishori Mumbai Upnagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha 2025, which will take place simultaneously at two venues, Malad and Ghatkopar from 25th to 27th October 2025. Both venues will feature four kabaddi courts each, promising intense competition as the region’s best young kabaddi players battle for supremacy.

Adding to the excitement, football enthusiasts can look forward to the TCL Youth U14 and TCL Youth U16 tournaments, kicking off from 25th October 2025 onwards in Bangalore. These youth football championships aim to provide a professional platform for budding footballers to showcase their skills and passion for the sport.

All these events will be streamed live on SportVot’s YouTube channel and mobile app, giving fans the opportunity to watch their favorite grassroots athletes in action from anywhere. SportVot continues to play a crucial role in promoting and developing grassroots sports by providing exposure and recognition to talented players across India.

With high-energy matches, young talent, and live coverage, this weekend promises to be a celebration of India’s sporting spirit powered by SportVot