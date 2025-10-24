 ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka & Pakistan Share Points After Rain Washes Out Clash In Colombo
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka & Pakistan Share Points After Rain Washes Out Clash In Colombo

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka & Pakistan Share Points After Rain Washes Out Clash In Colombo

Rain once again played spoilsport at the R Premadasa Stadium, as the ICC Women's World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan was abandoned here on Friday.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
Image: ICC/X

Rain once again played spoilsport at the R Premadasa Stadium, as the ICC Women's World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan was abandoned here on Friday.

When an unrelenting downpour washed the Khettarama for a second time, Pakistan, after being asked to bat first, were 18 without loss in 4.2 overs.

It was also the fifth washout out of 11 matches at this venue of this tournament, raising questions over its planning.

It's a no-brainer that the Northeast monsoon hits the region during this time, yet the organisers went ahead with the schedule, leaving teams and fans at the mercy of the elements.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: NCDRC Rejects 63-Year-Old Man's Petition Against BMC Hospital Over Mother's Death
Mumbai News: NCDRC Rejects 63-Year-Old Man's Petition Against BMC Hospital Over Mother's Death
Mumbai News: Advocate Hitendra Gandhi Appeals To NHRC To Curb Firecracker Hazards During Festivals
Mumbai News: Advocate Hitendra Gandhi Appeals To NHRC To Curb Firecracker Hazards During Festivals
SIO Voices Support For Maharashtra PhD Students Protesting Unpaid Fellowships
SIO Voices Support For Maharashtra PhD Students Protesting Unpaid Fellowships
Mumbai Catholics Request More Marathi Masses During St Francis Xavier Feast In Goa
Mumbai Catholics Request More Marathi Masses During St Francis Xavier Feast In Goa

The abandoned matches also affected Sri Lanka's hopes to make the semifinals, as the hosts finished fifth in the eight-team table with five points from one win, three losses, and three washouts.

Read Also
IND W Vs PAK W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. Avoid Handshakes With Pakistani...
article-image
Read Also
Harmanpreet Kaur's Reaction To Nashra Sandhu's 'Death Stare' Goes Viral During IND W VS PAK W ICC...
article-image

Pakistan have just two points from four losses and three no-results, as they ended the campaign without a win in seven matches.

The toss was delayed for more than three hours as the ground staff scrambled around with covers amid strong winds and repeated pitch inspections which failed to convince the umpires. All this amid, rain of varying intensity.

Players remained on the field, hoping for a break in the showers but the relentless rain forced the officials to call-off the match around 8.10 pm local time.

In the inconsequential last group clash, all eyes were on Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, who has led the side for over a decade. This was perceived to be the last ODI World Cup outing for the 35-year-old in her long and decorated career.

She, however, has not made anything official but if it indeed was the end then the Lankan would walk away with a heavy heart.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table

Sportvot x FPJ: SportVot Set To Stream Exciting Sporting Events Action 

Sportvot x FPJ: SportVot Set To Stream Exciting Sporting Events Action 

PCB Set To Appoint Shan Masood As Director Of International Cricket Operations

PCB Set To Appoint Shan Masood As Director Of International Cricket Operations

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka & Pakistan Share Points After Rain Washes Out Clash In Colombo

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka & Pakistan Share Points After Rain Washes Out Clash In Colombo

Bizarre Scenes! Alexander Bublik Wins Audacious Point With Underarm Serve Against Jannik Sinner At...

Bizarre Scenes! Alexander Bublik Wins Audacious Point With Underarm Serve Against Jannik Sinner At...